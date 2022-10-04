➤ Use your wits and logic today in the viral challenge to find the syntax error | Facebook | Challenge | puzzle | Mexico | MX | Mexico

It will take your perceptions and your mind to the limit, and what’s more, it will jeopardize your mental agility. You only have 15 seconds to be able to find the correct answer and show all your abilities. A test like this is one of the tests that spreads virally quickly, because it attracts the attention of “specialists”. There are some obvious errors in this viral challenge This makes up the picture. Let your intuition guide you.

viral challenge photo

Use your wits and logic in the viral challenge to find the configuration error. (Photo: Great.Guru)

Solve the viral challenge

The answer to this viral challenge was not very complicated, because you only needed a little knowledge of general culture and botany. The answer is that an apple and a flower cannot grow together on the same tree. And so, with all this, you can put your friends and family in trouble.

The solution to the viral challenge: The error was growing a flower and an apple on the same tree. (Photo: Great.Guru)

Did you like this viral week? Was it too easy for you? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to rise to the challenge. And if not, we encourage you to keep testing yourself with this type of challenge.

What is a viral challenge?

Viral Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as visual challenges, quizzes, and visual or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally funny.

How did you grow up?

Visual challenges were created in order to entertain people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their desire to avoid infection, stayed at home. This is where they saw viral brain games as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.