10 Turkish habits that you should implement to keep your home clean and tidy

the Turks They highly value order and cleanliness, so it is common to see their cities Türkiye Impeccable. In fact, the Turkish culture Exercise of all kinds Habits To keep their environments dirt-free, so here we tell you what they are so that you can also keep your home tidy and clean.

What customs do Turks follow to be organized?

Carpets and mats: Turks value carpets and rugs because they trap dirt and dust, preventing it from spreading throughout the house. Additionally, they give an elegant and sophisticated touch to any space.

Regular cleansing ritualsTurks are accustomed to doing regular cleaning of every area of ​​their home, as this prevents the accumulation of dirt. In fact, they usually devote one day a week to each part of the house.

Slippers at the entrance: As in other countries, in Turkey it is common to take off your shoes when entering the house to avoid bringing dirt from outside. Therefore, it would be an excellent idea to allocate a space to leave your shoes and thus keep the floor clean for a longer time.

Daily ventilationFor Turks, ventilating the house daily helps refresh the air and maintain a fresh environment. In fact, it is common in Turkey to open windows every day, even in winter, for a short period to allow air circulation.

Clean the kitchen after eating: Turks usually clean the kitchen immediately after each meal to avoid the accumulation of dishes and unpleasant odors. Therefore, it is important to wash dishes, wipe surfaces, and sweep the floor after eating.

Promote recycling: Turks tend to be environmentally conscious and practice recycling. They separate waste to promote a more sustainable home, so feel free to apply this same habit to your own spaces.

Organize pantry, dishes, clothes, etc.: Keeping spaces well organized makes daily activities easier. Turks usually keep everything organized, and when they take something they immediately return it to its designated place.

Regular maintenance of devicesTaking care to maintain your appliances, such as your washing machine, refrigerator, and vacuum cleaner, will ensure their efficiency and durability. In Turkish culture, these types of things are given great care, because they help in taking care of the home.

Use good scentsTurks use good scents, such as incense or scented candles, to make their home smell good and create a comfortable atmosphere.

Plant care: Turks often decorate their homes with plants. In fact, it keeps it clean and healthy, because it not only contributes to the aesthetic appearance, but also improves the air quality in the home.