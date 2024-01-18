The United States imposed sanctions on former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Grupo Milenio

Only three days after departure Presidency of GuatemalaThe United States imposed sanctions on former President Alejandro Giammattei, preventing him from entering its territory and He was accused of participating in corruption During his term.

The former president would have accepted.”Bribes for performance Of its functions Public” during his term, which ended on Sunday with the inauguration of Bernardo Arevalo de Leon, according to American information.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed in a statement that the United States has “reliable information” indicating that LGiamatti's actions “They have undermined the system of law and government transparency” in Guatemala.

The statement added, “The United States has made clear that it supports Guatemalans who seek to hold corrupt actors accountable.”

The State Department added that today's action also prohibits the entry of the former president's children: Anna Marcella Giammattei, Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei, and Stefano Giammattei into US territory.

The decision to punish the former Guatemalan president comes a few days after the inauguration of Arevalo, who achieved victory with Anti-corruption campaign.

The transfer of power in Guatemala and the previous electoral process were characterized by attempts by the Public Prosecutor's Office (the Attorney General's Office) and the previous Congress To obstruct the arrival of the new government.

On the other hand, Giamatti was sworn in as a deputy in the Central American Parliament (Parlasin) for the period 2024-2028, so Maintains immunity In the event of any judicial accusation against him.

Giamatti and former Vice President Guillermo Castillo were sworn in by Barlasin virtually on Tuesday, political sources and local media confirmed on Wednesday.

In addition, the US Treasury approved today Imposing a financial penalty To former Guatemalan Energy Minister Alberto Pimentel, who was a member of Giamatti's cabinet until July last year.

The United States also accused Pimentel of receiving bribes while in office, specifically in exchange for contracts and licenses for mining and energy exploitation in the country.

Since 2021, the United States has imposed corruption sanctions on More than 400 individuals and entities Guatemalans, including Attorney General Consuelo Porras.

aag