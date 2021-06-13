12 results indicate Ecuador’s participation in Copa America history | football | Sports

Tricolor had more negative results than positive results in the so-called “oldest national team tournament in the world”.

The Copa America is the historically uncontested tournament for football in Ecuador, which since 1939, when it started playing the tournament, More negative than favorable results, a long list of eliminations in the group stage (since I played like this, in 1975), difficult goals in the pre-World Cup era and also from the time Tri began qualifying (three times) for the Del FIFA World Cup and is one of two countries from America Southern has never been crowned in the competition (the other being Venezuela).

In the last eight editions of the CONMEBOL competition, the tricolor passed the round only twice: in Bolivia 1997 and at the Copa America Centenario 2016 in the United States, after defeating the weak Haiti team 4-0 (that is, in the century). XXI, of six editions, entered the next stage only once).

As it usually happens every time the ball starts to roll in the old tournament, anticipating what a national team can do is focus on “doing a good job”. In addition to the 1997 and 2016 posts, the other post that stands out in the history of disappointments is 1993, when the national team as host reached the semi-finals (it took fourth place. Before it was organized in 1959, an exceptional edition, and in 1947).

As of Sunday, in Brazil, under Gustavo Alfaro, Ecuador is preparing to compete in the Copa America for the 28th time. These 12 results indicate the presence of La Tri in the national team competition:

1939

Ecuador debuted in then-called South America in Lima, on January 15, 1939, against the home team. In that first national team duel in its Copa America history, the Peruvians won 5-2 before 20,000 spectators. La Tri formed with Humberto Vásquez; Eloy Ronquillo, Augusto Solís; Segundo Merino (Jose Peralta), Arturo Zambrano, Luis Arias (Vasconez); Ernesto Cefalos, Ramon Unamuno (Marino Alcivar), Enrique Herrera, Alfonso Suarez, Augusto Freire. The two Ecuadorean goals were from Marino Alcivar.

1941

At the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, in their third appearance in the Copa America, Ecuador suffered its biggest defeat at the level of the senior national team. After losing 7-0 to Uruguay, he faced Argentina, a group of superstars who were the product of one of the best moments in Albiceleste football of all time. Argentina had previously played the World Cup (1930) and Olympic Games (1928), sold players to Europe and had professional football since 1931. The differences with Ecuador were noted as a 12-0 result on January 22. Jose Manuel Sharoo And Moreno, considered the best Argentine player in history, until the appearance of Diego Maradona, scored six goals.

1947

At the all-new Cawpell Stadium, on November 30, Ecuador made its debut against Bolivia for the first time it hosted the tournament. The match is also historic as it allowed the trio to add their first Copa América point in their fourth appearance. Jose Maria Jimenez Diaz put Granados Tricolor in the 1st and 24th minute. Those from the heights later tied them in the final 2-2.

1949

Ecuador won its first match in the CONMEBOL national team competition when it was staged in Brazil. And at the end of his participation, he beat Colombia 4-1 at the São Januario stadium in Rio de Janeiro, owned by Vasco da Gama club. Spanish coach Jose Planas, who managed FC Barcelona, ​​led the national team. On May 3, European Felix Torres was sent to the field. Carlos Sanchez, Marcos Bermo; Ricardo Riveros, Jorge Cantos, Hernan Salgado; Marcos Spencer (Victor Arteaga), Enrique Cantos (Cesar Garnica), Jose Maldonado, Jose fluff Vargas, Guido Andrade. Bullfighters record Birdie Cantos (2), Vargas and Andrade.

1953

That year’s edition was held in Lima, at the National Stadium, but the organizer and person in charge of the tournament was the Paraguayan Football Association, which decided to move the tournament to Peru because it did not have the right place to receive it. in their country. Paraguay, which has one of the best teams in history, has been declared champion. With that red-haired team, Ecuador drew 0-0, on March 4. Guarani’s attackers all night hit a wall they couldn’t break through: Guayaquil goalkeeper Alfredo Bonard Jara.

1959

That year, the Copa America had two versions, in March in Buenos Aires and in December in Guayaquil. The National Sports Federation of Ecuador (Fedenador, FEF not present) has requested the venue to celebrate the new opening of Modelo Stadium. The selection did not lose for the first time with strong Argentina in the competition and was equal to 1 (Carlos Ravo’s goal) on December 12th. Good men, good Ecuadorians all. The fourteen who wore last night the uniform that needed such dedication, and those on the fringes of the field cheered as one. EL UNIVERSO commented the next day, the next day we managed In addition, Ecuador won for the first time a match as host by presenting, on December 25, Paraguay 3-1 with goals from Alberto Spencer, Climaco Canarte and Jose Vicente Balica.

1963

The Copa America first landed high when it was held in Bolivia, the country that was eventually crowned. At the premiere, on March 10 at the Hernando Seles Stadium, at 3,600 meters above sea level, the host could not beat Ecuador, which tied in 4 with this lineup: Hugo Mejía; Alfonso Quijano, Vicente Lecaro, Luciano Macias; Roberto Reeves-Patterson, Jaime Galarza (Jose Johnson); Jose Vicente Balseca (Pedro Gando), Jorge Bolaños, Carlos Raffo, Enrique Rimondi (Leonardo Palacios), Tito Larria. Rafo (2, Copa America top scorer) and Raimondi (2) scored.

1979

Under the official name of Copa América since the 1975 edition, the 1979 edition was played in the same previous format: a traveling competition, with home and away matches, and in groups. Ecuador shared the key 3 with Paraguay and Uruguay. Tricolor has only won one game, which is a historic match. After 40 years of fighting, Uruguay was defeated. The match was 2-1 on September 5 at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium. DT Hector Morales sent Milton Rodriguez to the field. Flavio Perlaza, Miguel Perez, Baby Pais, Fausto Klinger; Carlos Ron, Luis Granda, Carlos Torres Garces; Mario Tenorio (José Villafuerte), Jorge Luis Alarcón (Venicio Ron), Juan Madroinero. Fabulous Tenorio and Diablo Alarcon Record for the Three Colors.

1983

The Copa America in which I participated was the second group with Brazil (who won in Quito and Ecuador in their homeland) and Argentina, where they faced the match in the capital and in Buenos Aires. Carlos Bilardo’s first official tournament was the DT albicelestes. At Olimpico Atahualpa, Jorge Luis Burruchaga scored for the visitors in a duel in which Neri Pompidou frustrated several goal options until Gallo Vazquez and Jose Jacinto Vega defeated him 2-2. In the second leg, the Bolivian judge Oscar Ortop played 102 minutes and only blew the final whistle when he tied the Monumental in Buenos Aires with a score of 2, Lubo Quiñez and Hans Maldonado were Ecuador’s top scorers. Victor Rogelio Ramos reduced him provisionally and made Burruchaga, with a penalty kick, score 2-2 on September 7, 1983.

1993

Ecuador organized the Copa America in which teams from outside CONMEBOL played for the first time. At that time, Mexico and the United States were invited. Under the group system, Ecuador also achieved something unprecedented: it won all matches in its key, beating Venezuela (6-1), the United States (2-0) and Uruguay (2-1). In the quarter-finals, they beat Paraguay 3-0, but the match that featured Dusan Draskovic’s trio was against Mexico, in the semi-finals. On June 30, at Olimpico Atahualpa, the Aztecs qualified for the final with two goals from Hugo Sanchez and Ramon Ramirez against an opponent who played their worst game of the tournament. In the end, that 1993 meant Ecuador’s best position in its trophy holdings.

1997

In the Copa America in Bolivia, the national team led by Francisco Maturana’s assistant Luis Fernando Suarez, won Group A, Group A, leaving behind Argentina (0-0), Paraguay (2-0) and Chile (2-1), the last opponent she defeated Ecuador debuts in Copa America on June 17, in Cochabamba. Suarez arranged this composition: Geovanni Ibarra; Ulysses de la Cruz, Alberto Montaño, Luis Caporo, Edmundo Mendes; Eduardo Smith, Hector Carabali, Wellington Sanchez, Jose Javeca (Felson Rosero); Ariel Graziani (Agustin Delgado), Eduardo Hurtado (Edison Maldonado). In the quarter-finals, Mexico and Ecuador drew 1 (the result of which was officially recorded) and the CONCACAF team advanced on penalties. Ecuador has never finished its Copa America unbeaten before or after (two wins, two draws).

2004

In Peru, under the leadership of Hernán Darío Gómez, Ecuador experienced one of the most disastrous performances of the Copa America in the contemporary era. He finished at the bottom of Group B, losing all his matches (with Mexico, Uruguay and Chile, he scored only 3 goals and received 10. In Chiclayo, on July 7 at the Elias Aguirre Stadium, he suffered one of his worst defeats in several decades after losing 6-1 with Argentina Christian Kelly Gonzalez, Javier Saviola (3), Andres D’Alessandro and Luis Gonzalez punished a bad national team with their captions, which he lowered through Agustín Delgado. “This is a technical result,” said rollwho submitted his resignation a few days later. (Dr)