142 cases of a COVID variant of concern have been detected in Mexico

The Sequencing Laboratory Network reported 142 carriers of so-called “worrisome” genetic variants. From SARS-CoV-2 virus that is spreading to more than 26 entities in the country where local infection predominates.

Alberto Sidro Tanda, a medical science researcher and coordinator of the SARS-CoV-2 sequencing team of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN), detailed this, according to the GISAID platform,The cases of variants of concern are divided as follows: Four cases with the B.1 351 mutation described in South Africa.

There are 108 people of the strain B.1.1.7, identified in the United Kingdom, And a total of 30 patients with the P1 variant from Brazil.

He explained in an interview with: “None of the variables currently circulating in the world look 100 percent similar to the original strain from Wuhan, China.” Millennium.

last week, The General Directorate of Epidemiology reported 93 cases of people with variants of concern.

But on the GISAID platform (Global Initiative to Share All Influenza Data), the number has risen to 142 confirmed cases. This reflects a 55 percent increase in carriers, with so-called variables of concern.

This was indicated by Sidro Tanda The laboratory network has also been updated to 268 the number of people who are identified by the “interest” variables, According to the standards set by the World Health Organization.

From the Indian variant, with the B.1.617 mutation, There is only one recognized official case, that of San Luis PotosI; A total of 238 California B.1.429 + B.1427 and 5 New York B.1 526 individuals from the United States.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained, the Californian variant has been categorized as a concern and not of significance;

However, it has increased Mexico applies World Health Organization standards regarding mutations in the virus.

In the case of South African B.1 351 mutation, there is a case in Baja California; Two were added in Campeche and another one in Nuevo León, on April 19 of this year.

The English variant is the most prevalent in the region, with a disease ranging from 74 to 108 casesAlso, in a few weeks. There are 34 additional cases of B.1.1.7 ratios compared to the official epidemiological report released last week.

The latest discoveries were made by the INMEGEN team of scientists carrying out the sequencing of samples sent in Mexico City.

The last reported samples of this strain date back to April 21 in Mexico City.

From the United Kingdom this species is found mainly in Chihuahua, as well as in Zacatecas, Tampico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Quintana Roo and Yucatan; Guerrero, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, and Veracruz.

The GISAID platform also contains the P1 anxiety variant described in Brazil. It has increased from 16 cases discovered to a total of 30 cases identified.

It trades in Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Jalisco, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Puebla, and Guanajuato, among others.

With regard to variables of interest, out of 268 cases, A total of 238 California b 1,429 + B 1,427. It is located, according to the platform, mainly in Baja California, Guanajuato, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Nuevo León, Queretaro, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Michoacan, Sonora, Morelos, Puebla, Coahuila, Jalisco and Aguascalientes and Veracruz, Chiapas, Colima, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, and Tamaulipas.

There are also 24 cases of people with the circulating P2 mutation, which have been identified in Brazil and found exclusively in Jalisco. It was last revealed in March. There are only three additional cases.

In Mexico, the Laboratory Network uploaded a total of 6,908 sequences to GISAID.

The Institute for Diagnostic Epidemiological Reference and Reference (INDRE), and the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), among others, are also involved in identifying these variables.

JLMR