Pablo Iglesias resigns from all his posts and leaves politics due to the failure of the left in Madrid

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Iglesias left his position as the second vice president of the Spanish government, headed by socialist Pedro Sanchez, to run for these elections.

Madrid, May 4 (EFE) Candidate for the regional elections in Madrid In order to form the left United we can, Pablo Iglesias This Tuesday he announced that he was quitting all he had shipment After the poor result for Left block In those elections, which swept the right.

“When one is not helpful, one must know how to withdraw,” said United leader Podemos after admitting that there was a massive mobilization on the right and that he had caused more than one push to the left to be rejected and became a “scapegoat”. Thus it failed.

The Conservative Popular Party doubled the results of the 2019 elections, in the regional elections last Tuesday, winning 30 seats and surpassing the total of the three left-wing parties with 58 deputies: 24 Socialists (PSOE), 24. from Más Madrid and 10 from United We Can, in a highly polarized election between the bloc on the left and the bloc on the right.

The Mas Madrid, led by Monica Garcia, and founded by Íñigo Errejón, the former partner of Iglesias, was the big winner from the Madrid left, by positioning itself above the Socialist Workers’ Party as the second political force in the regional parliament.

Iglesias, whose squad nonetheless achieved better support than in the 2019 elections with 7.2 percent of the vote and 10 seats, congratulated his “impressive” results and declared that he was backing down to give space for new leaders and face it up. Work to renew their political project.

Pablo Iglesias resigns from all his posts and leaves politics due to the failure of the left in Madrid

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

