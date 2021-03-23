2 Phelans quarrel during a circus show in Russia; look at the pictures

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
The fight took place between two elephants, Jenny and Magda. | Photo: AFP – Archive

Two elephants shine Fight during a circus show in Kazan, Russia, The fact that caused a panic among the assistants.

The incident was reported on social media. You can see in the photos how these two huge beasts use a circus ring as a fight ring.

Users of different platforms have shared the amazing and unusual battle of elephantsWhere you can see how people leave their seats to reach safety, at the same time as coaches try to control the bashyderms.

Watch the video of this battle here:

Users also took advantage of the publication of this material to make a call against animal abuse at circus shows.

Authorities in Russia are investigating

Authorities in Russia have launched an investigation into this unusual event.

“The two elephants are starting to behave aggressively.” During a show in the capital of Tatarstan, the capital of Kazan. The elephants “They tried to leave the spectator path through the stands.”The regional headquarters of the Russian Investigation Commission said in a statement.

“Thanks to the intervention of the trainers, the animals remained on the track and no spectators were injured.”

Russian Investigation Commission

The commission began “preliminary examinations” to determine, among other things, “why circus officials allowed the elephants to show such aggressiveness.”

Jealous elephants?

The fight took place between two elephants, Jenny and Magda, They “may be trying to attract the attention of the tamer” and They were jealous of each otherAccording to the Kazan Circus, in a statement.

During the show, One elephant hit the other with its torso and then tried to leave the pathAccording to a video clip published by the local news agency Tatarinform.

The A video clip shows the spectators in the front rows leaving their seats and climbing the stands to reach safety.

More Stories

South Korea suggested that it could strengthen its military relationship with Japan

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Trump plans to return to social networks through his own platform

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Australia. Regent Honey forgets his song. Endangered

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Can you find the hidden panda? – Televisa news

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Admits to killing 15 people from New Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

San Diego Zoo. A man with his two-year-old daughter entering the elephant habitat

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Infonavit will boost mortgage loans for immigrants in the United States

1 min ago Leland Griffith

Luis Miguel, Series: Netflix releases official trailer for season two

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Who is Efrine Alvarez, the “jewel” that Mexico and the United States are fighting for?

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

2 Phelans quarrel during a circus show in Russia; look at the pictures

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Science and technology contribute to peace: Omar Fayyad – Local news, police, about Mexico and the world | Sun of Hidalgo

5 hours ago Mia Thompson