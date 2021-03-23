Easter: What is celebrated each day and what is done?

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Holy week begins on Palm Sunday and ends at Easter. | Photo: internet.

The Ash Wednesday It marks the beginning The Great Lent of the Catholic Tradition, The period leading up to the celebration of B. Easter holiday week It mentions the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. at Unotv.com We tell you What is celebrated and what is done each day of what is called the big week.

Holy week begins with the celebration of Palm Sunday and ends with Easter. Or it is also called Easter HolidayAccording to the Catholic site Aci Prensa. In 2021, the main week will take place on Sunday March 28 to Sunday April 4.

Palm Sunday

With Palm Sunday, holy week beginsThe day when Jesus Christ is remembered for entering Jerusalem, among a crowd of people who chanted him as the Messiah.

In commemoration of the Nazarene, the faithful take part in a procession in which they hold palm branches, olive trees or other trees in their hands, and sing appropriate songs.

These are the same palms that will be used for the following year to make Ash was imposed at the beginning of Lent.

Palm Sunday is used the following year on Ash Wednesday. | Photo: Aci Prensa.

Holy Thursday

The Holy Thursday The events that occurred between the years 30 and 33 AD are commemorated in the Catholic tradition The last supper of Jesus of Nazareth, the washing of the feet, and the prayer of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane and his fears.

In general, it is customary to attend mass and pray to commemorate the events that Jesus lived, as they symbolize the foundation of the religion.

The Last Supper remembered on Holy Thursday was one of the most representative scenes in art, such as the one made by Leonardo Da Vinci. | Photo: internet.

Holy Friday

Good Friday remembers the death of the Nazarene on the cross, distance Judgment of Pontius Pilate Where he releases the criminal Barabbas and condemns the Son of God.

On this day, churches usually cover religious images with purple cloth in addition to a cross. Purple in church liturgy means mourning.

In addition, the tabernacle is open as a sign that Jesus is not there and that the image of the Virgin is also dressed in black as a sign of mourning for the death of her son.

It is customary to pray 14 Viacrusis station At 3:00 pm, the crucifixion was remembered through prayer. As well as fasting and abstinence.

A house by Michael Angelo represents the Virgin Mary carrying the body of her son, Jesus. | Photo: internet.

Saturday glory

The Saturday glory It marks the day when Jesus Christ conquers death and rises anew.

In Mexico, for many years this habit has been maintained during On Saturday Gloria, people will wet buckets full of water Once they left their homes, this was a reinterpretation of what the Old Believers had done because people had not used showers or wear the same clothes for several days. According to the University Incarnate Word Center.

The Saturday glory It marks the day when Jesus Christ triumphed over death. | Photo: internet.

Easter Holiday

Resurrection Sunday or Easter Sunday is the most important holiday for all Catholics, Because in that act the religion was established, because Christ’s victory over death is celebrated through his resurrection. On that day it is customary to hold a Mass of Great Joy.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem is located over the tomb of Christ. | Photo: internet.

More Stories

2 Phelans quarrel during a circus show in Russia; look at the pictures

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

South Korea suggested that it could strengthen its military relationship with Japan

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Trump plans to return to social networks through his own platform

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Australia. Regent Honey forgets his song. Endangered

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Can you find the hidden panda? – Televisa news

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Admits to killing 15 people from New Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cryptocurrencies will not replace the US dollar: Jerome Powell

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

Watch the video, Cristiano Ronaldo | Ugandan Bevis Mugabe breaks record in “CR7” | Juventus

52 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Hugo Cabrera died in the United States, Dominican basketball star

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Easter: What is celebrated each day and what is done?

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

La Gornada – Two thousand and 185 prisoners can vote in the next elections: National Institute of Statistics

5 hours ago Mia Thompson