2021 Concacaf Pre-Olympic: US faces Concacaf Pre-Olympic with Mexican flavor: These are the 20 called up

HThis Thursday The American Football Association has revealed the list of 20 players who will play in the CONCACAF pre-Olympic tournament Next week in Guadalajara (Mexico).

Yankee team In the first group as it will be measured against Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico They are looking to get their first ticket to the Olympics since 2008

Among the soccer players at the top of the US list, there are many players of Mexican origin, among them Sebastian Soto, Sebastian Saucedo, and Ulysses Lenez.

Introduction Soto, who is qualified to play at the international level for Chile and Mexico, plays for English club Norwich City He was a key part of the U20 team, which reached the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup in 2019 in Poland, when he scored four goals in five matches.

Another well-known attacking player on Mexican soil is striker Socido. The Pumas player has competed in seven matches this season in the Liga MX and scored his first goal in Mexican football. Last December against Pachuca.

Besides these two, Another footballer who contributed a lot to the USA attack is midfielder Lanes, who is on loan to Heerenveen from Wolfsburg. From the German league. Llanez was part of the Team USA who was declared champion of the 2018 Concacaf U20 when they defeated Mexico 2–0 in the final.

Goalkeepers (3): Matt Frieze (Philadelphia Union), GT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)

Fenders (6): Julian Araujo (Los Angeles Galaxy), Justin Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Medal Vines (Colorado Rapids)

Medium (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Ulysses Lanes (Heerenveen), Diorgy Mihajlovic (Montreal), Anders Beria (Orlando City), Sebastian Saucedo (Onam Pumas), Jackson Yoel (San Jose Earthquakes)

Attackers (4): Jess Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City)