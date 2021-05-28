22 new scholarships so that under-resourced medical students can continue their careers

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

CEEM, FPSOMC and FMM allocate € 22,000 for these scholarships targeting fourth, fifth and sixth year students of medicine

May 28, 2021 11:14 am

There are students without resources who have problems Finish their medical studies. Even more so after the economic crisis that caused the epidemic. A total of 22 new scholarships have been announced for this group. Specifically for him Fourth, fifth and sixth year students in medicine From all over Spain.

This is an initiative of the Social Protection Foundation for Collective Medical Organization (FPSOMC), State Board of Medical Students (CEEM) and Mutual Medical Corporation (FMM). This is why they appreciated A total amount of 22,000 euros. It is intended for students who have received financial aid from the Ministry of Education for the 2019-2020 academic year and this body Denied for the 2020-2021 academic year. The application period starts Monday, May 31 and will be open until June 25.

22 new epidemiology scholarships

Tomás Cobo, President of FPSOMC, explained that these 22 new scholarships this year are of special significance. “This solidarity institution accompanies doctors and their families in times of trouble,” Especially now with the Covid-19 pandemicTherefore, he “cannot forget the medical students, who are future classmates because they are part of this great medical family.”

Angel Benegas, President of CEEM, insists, “We are committed to the future of the health system, the future of medicine.” Thanks to these scholarships, “This is how we got it”.

For his part, FMM Chair Alejandro Andrew explained that these 22 new scholarships are more necessary than ever. So, FMM increased grants for these scholarships by 40 percent upon CEEM application. All “to alleviate the difficult time we are experiencing in the families’ economy due to the epidemic”.

More Stories

IPN scientists discovered an anti-cancer probiotic from the pulp

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Trixia proposes an increase in the budget allocated to mental health and emotional well-being”

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Knowledge should be the fourth force, and more in situations where our survival is at stake.”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Puebla, With the Potential of Science and Technology: A Biologist

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Factor Wellbeing 2021, Enterprise Wellbeing Look

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The 58th District General Hospital of IMSS is distinguished by its good and effective medical care

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

22 new scholarships so that under-resourced medical students can continue their careers

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The announcement of a new console with 4K support seems imminent

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The authority says that two million Mexicans have been vaccinated in the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Director “The Camino” asks for sympathy to end the Mediterranean cemetery

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Nikola Mirotic: “From what I suffered, this season is important for two people” | Sports

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson