IPN scientists discovered an anti-cancer probiotic from the pulp

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (apro). Scientists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Nutrition and Environment (INRAE) in France obtained an international patent for the discovery of lactic acid bacteria from the pulp, which has anti-cancer properties.

Researchers Mara Elena Sanchez Pardo, from the National School of Biological Sciences (ENCB), Edgar Torres Maravilla, ENCB graduate, Luis Permedis Homarn, graduate of Nuevo Lane Independent University and Director of Research at INRAE, as well as Angela Philip, of INRAE, discovered that the bacterium Lactobacillus brevis inhibits colon cancer cell proliferation by up to 40%.

