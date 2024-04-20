3 creative, easy and economical gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner It's time to prepare the best gifts for her, if you don't know what to give her yet. We present to you these beautiful, easy-to-make and inexpensive ideas that will become the perfect gift for your mother. Remember that intention is what matters and so is the love with which you do things.

3 creative, easy and economical gifts

shopping bag

the Tote bags They have become a trend in recent yearsBecause it is ideal for carrying our items comfortably everywhere; In addition, they are environmentally friendly and allow us to customize them according to our tastes. There is no doubt that it is a must-have for hanging out with friends, going to the office, or stocking up on supplies. We'll tell you how to make one with a beautiful design for Mother's Day.

Material

shopping bag

pencil

Fabric or acrylic paint

Cardboard

scissors

directions

1. We start by drawing a heart on cardboard, choose the size that suits you according to the size of your bag, then cut it.

2. Place the heart on your bag, and try to attach it so that it is in the center of it.

3. Open the texture paint and put the top of the pencil in, and let the eraser set the color.

4. Start applying paint around the heart shape with the pencil eraser, trying to create a gradient.

5. Once finished, remove the cardboard core, let your bag dry, and you're done! Now you have a cute heart shaped handbag, you can try more shapes or styles.

Create a tote bag! Photo: @cumplecreativotodoresuelto

Cloves

Carnations symbolize love, affection and admiration, which is why they are a great idea for Mother's Day. However, these flowers in their natural version can have a high cost or even not last long in our homes, so choose this one. Economical and eternal version.

Material

Green leaves

Green Chinese paper

napkins

Beaks

Wires

tweezers

scotch tape

directions

1. Start by folding the scarf into rectangles, then fold it in half and secure the fold with tape.

2. Then carefully trim the ends of the scarf with your fingers to give a more natural look and dye the ends with markers. You don't need to shade, just place the tissue over the tip of the pen until it absorbs the ink.

3. Then separate the folds of the napkin and arrange it so that it resembles a carnation.

4. Wrap the wire with tissue paper, cut the colored leaves in the shape of petals and stick them to the wire with tape.

5. Connect the wire to the flower and that's it! Make several to create a bouquet or place them in a vase.

Eternal carnation. Photo: @giotto_spain

Heart with puzzle

Love is as complex as putting together a puzzle, and the most important part is patience and attention to detail.Perhaps these qualities remind you of someone who gave you love and affection to encourage you to become who you are. So, give him this beautiful decoration for the living room.

Material

Cardboard (you can also reuse the puzzle)

White glue

scissors

tape

pencil

paper

directions

1. Start by drawing a heart shape on a piece of paper, trying to make it symmetrical, as this will be the guide you will be working on. If you can't create a good font, you can print this shape.

2. This step is optional if reusing the puzzle, otherwise, trace the puzzle pieces onto cardboard and cut them out to create enough for the size and proportion of the heart you traced on the paper.

3. Then arrange the puzzle pieces on the guide and stick them together. Apply a little glue to this base and create a second layer. Repeat this step again.

4. Let the glue dry, meanwhile, cut the ribbon to the appropriate size you have in mind and create a bow.

5. Stick the bow on your heart and that's it! Now you have a sweet, heartfelt gift to place in your living room or bedroom.

Elegance and love in one gift. Image: WhyDon'tYouDoItYourself

We hope this article was helpful to inspire you this Mother's Day.. Don't forget to add details and, above all, your personal touch to create a nice gift for your mother. We will continue to bring you more ideas on this date. private.