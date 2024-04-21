Check when the new 44-hour working day will take effect this month

April 26th The reduction in working hours will take effect 44 hours, The fruit of the 40-hour law. People working 45 hours a week will be reduced to what was previously indicated. After that, the number of hours will gradually decrease until… Up to 40 hours in 2028.

With this situation, A large number of workers will benefit With the reduction of the working day, but there are still doubts about the measure, such as what will happen to wage workers, whose working hours have not been reduced, among others.

People working on paid tickets will not see a reduction in their hoursThis is because the law stipulates that the procedure only applies to those who have a contract and are subject to labor law. On the other hand, the independents will continue as they have always been.

In addition, those who perform tasks such as Public sector workers, Managers, administrators, representatives with administrative powers, who work in fishing activities, professional sportsmen, in short, everyone who works without the direct supervision of the superior, The 40-hour limit will not apply.

Other questions:

What will happen if the company does not comply with the law on reducing working hours?

In the event that the employer does not respect the 44-hour working day stipulated in the Labor Law, You can submit a claim to any business inspection Which corresponds to or Get sued Direct compliance Before the labor courts.

How will the workday be controlled?

The employer will have a duty to control attendance and setting work hours, and will be required to maintain an employee attendance book, a time clock with time cards, or an electronic recording system

What happens to snack time during the 40 hours a week?

At this time, Article 34 of the Labor Law states that Snack or lunchtime does not count as part of the workdayalthough it is the birthright of the worker, who has at least thirty minutes of rest daily, although an hour is almost always given.

Therefore, people who work 45 hours a week (including lunchtime) will not see a reduction in their working hours, because only 40 working hours are actually taken into account.

Can your salary be reduced for working 44 hours?

There is no circumstance in law that requires a reduction in workers' salaries. You can submit a complaint to the labor inspectorate or a complaint to the labor courts.

What will the process be like when the 40 hour week begins to govern?