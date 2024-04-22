China restructures its military organization and creates a new branch of the armed forces

China restructures its military organization and creates a new branch of the armed forces

China's Xinhua News Agency reported last Friday that China will end the Strategic Support Force, which was established more than eight years ago, with the aim of improving capabilities in the field of space, cyber, political and electronic warfare. According to Chinese President Xi Jinping, this is “the largest reorganization of the country’s armed forces since 2015,” which is why the Information Support Force will be created.

This restructuring move comes as the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand last month accused China of sponsoring malicious cyber activities targeting democratic institutions. But for China, these changes are aimed at better adapting the army to the “information” conditions of modern warfare, in the words of researcher Cao Weidong.

Likewise, it is estimated that the restructuring will allow for “better deployment” of satellite, cyberspace and electronic warfare systems.

Source: RT

Currently, Xi Jinping will also create a new branch called the Information Support Force, which will be responsible for the aerospace and cyber units that previously relied on the Strategic Support Force. Emphasizing the Communist Party's leadership of the armed forces, the Chinese Ministry of Defense stated that this new force would provide “key support in coordinating the construction and use of the cyber information system.”

The aerospace unit is also expected to improve China's space capability and intensify space crisis management, according to the Defense Ministry. The person who will be in charge as political commissar for this new branch is Li Wei, from the already dismantled Strategic Support Force, and the new commander of the Information Support Force is Bi Yi, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

