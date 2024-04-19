He fires missiles, according to the American official – El Financiero

Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed US official.

It has not yet been confirmed whether sites in Syria and Iraq were also attacked.

The director of communications at the Iranian airport indicated this in statements to Mehr Agency at the present time Flights have been cancelled To Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz in the south of the country.

Iran activated its air defenses The Iranian Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the explosions occurred in “several provinces” after “loud explosions” were heard in the center of the country.

This came after an explosion was heard on Friday morning in a city in the center of the country Isfahan – Close to Isfahan Airport and an Iranian army air base – the semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing local sources. According to the report, The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Fars said that an Iranian army air base and Isfahan airport are located near the site of the explosion. Iranian media reported that Isfahan was one of several Iranian locations for launching drones and missiles in its attack on Israel on April 13.

Tehran has consistently accused Israel of launching attacks and sabotage activities against its nuclear and military sites in the past, including Isfahan, home to some of its main missile and nuclear enrichment facilities.

The reports come as Israel vowed to respond after Iran launched a barrage of about 300 drones and missiles against the Jewish state last weekend.

Iran said it was responding to A Attack in Syria Who killed a number of Iranian officers on April 1. Iran is preparing to take revenge on Israel.

-With information from Europa Press and EFE.