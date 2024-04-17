Judge responds to Trump interruption during jury selection in Stormy Daniels case: 'I will not allow for intimidation'

EFE.- Judge Juan Manuel Merchan He said Tuesday that he would not allow any jury to be intimidated by the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) During his criminal trial, after the Republican boycotted the testimony of A candidate To be part of the 12 members who will judge him.

Merchan explained that despite the possibility Jury He was questioned about a social media post, and the politician was gesticulating and talking loudly in his direction.

You may be interested in: Only a third of Americans believe Trump acted illegally in Stormy Daniels bribery case: poll

“Your client was talking loudly,” he said. Merchan To the lawyers Trump card Once the jury has left the room. He added, “I will not allow any jurors to be intimidated in the courtroom.”

Jury selection began Monday for this case, the first in its history United State For a former president, a process expected to last about two weeks.

Trump complained, before the session began on Tuesday, via his network Social truth From suffering under a publication ban that does not allow him to respond to all the “lies and vomit” he receives on television shows.

Trump card He refers to the prohibition that the judge imposed on him, under penalty of a fine, from writing about witnesses, members of the prosecution, the judiciary, and relatives of the former, after the pole directly indicated contempt of the court. The judge's daughter Juan Merchan For his democratic sympathies.

Read also: The US Supreme Court is considering a case that could benefit the Capitol attackers and Trump

On April 16, former US President Donald Trump also complained on his network Social truth From the suffering of the mask law.

“This conflicted judge, hater Trump cardHe said: “I am not allowed to respond to people who appear on television lying and spreading hatred all day long (…) I want to speak, or at least I have the right to respond.”

to Trump cardThe mask law is a symptom of this New York It has a justice system that is “being destroyed by criticism from around the world.”.