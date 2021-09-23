3 exercises to get rid of a double chin and slim your face quickly and easily

The Duolab It is one of the most complex areas of the face, as it is usually difficult to remove because it is a A layer of subcutaneous fat hanging over the chin, which is usually annoying and a reason for it Insecure for some people. However, its size can be reduced using Exercises that, in addition to being easy and fast, will help you slim your face.

The face consists of more than 30 muscles And if you don’t exercise regularly, you may lose tense And the reason saggingThis leads to the formation of more fat in the double chin area and more visible.

What is the best exercise to get rid of a double chin?

There is Three exercise options to eliminate a double chin The most desirable is to alternate between them, these will make all the muscles of the area exercise, Fat fades and skin tightens.

exercise 1

Tilt your head back so that you are looking at the ceiling.

Push your chin forward and you will feel the stretch of the double chin area.

Hold this position for 10 seconds.

Repeat 10 times.

exercise 2

Tilt your head back so that you are looking at the ceiling.

Make a gesture as when kissing, but in an exaggerated way.

Relax and repeat the process 10 times.

Exercise 3

Look straight ahead with your back and neck straight.

Stick your tongue forward as far as possible.

Try to touch your nose and hold this position for 10 seconds.

Relax and repeat this exercise 10 times.

Photo: Pexels

With these exercises, you will feel how to tighten the muscles of the double chin area, which is necessary to get rid of the double chin. The best thing is that you can do this daily and you will see results in no time. We also recommend combining these Exercises to eliminate double chin With firming mask.

