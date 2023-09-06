3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

Cedric Manwaring September 6, 2023 0
3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) today announced the successful rescue of three people stranded on a raft off the coast of Australia. Australia.

The crew members were supposed to report to the maritime authorities after their boat began to sink at sea Coral Sea After several shark attacks caused severe damage to his boat.

The agency indicated via social media that it coordinated the rescue operation at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday after recording signals from an emergency radio beacon from a site. raft inflatable tion over 9 meters (30 ft). On board were three men, a Frenchman and two Russians, between the ages of 28 and 64.

“We have coordinated the rescue of three people from a raft in the Coral Sea, after their boat was damaged in several accidents Shark attacksHe noted in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Fox Music, the men were sailing off an island Vanuatu Pacific towards CairnsAustralia, and were more than 500 miles east of the Australian coast when rescuers reached them.

Read also: Doctors find an 8-centimeter intestinal worm in a woman’s brain: “It was alive and wriggling”

The crew members were assisted by a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship called “”Dugong AceThey will come to Brisbane This Thursday.

Joe ZellerThe service manager at AMSA’s Response Center in Canberra said the three men were “in good health”, adding that they were “very happy to be rescued”.

Aerial photos and videos taken by the agency showed significant damage to the partially submerged boat and the entire broken front part of the hull can be seen.

After this fact, AMSA described this incident as “Timely reminderTo always take it with you when on the go An emergency beacon or backpack.

“Remember to always carry a registered beacon with you when you are on the water; “It could help save his life,” the agency wrote.

Read also: Video: A 5-meter python scares a family in Australia

Subscribe here To receive our newsletters about daily news, opinions and many other options directly to your email.

Vari/mmc

News according to your interests

More Stories

If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

Cedric Manwaring September 5, 2023 0
Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0
They find a strange fish at the bottom of the sea with human teeth

They find a strange fish at the bottom of the sea with human teeth

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0
Burning Man festival-goers can’t leave the desert

Burning Man festival-goers can’t leave the desert

Cedric Manwaring September 3, 2023 0
How to decorate the interior of the house with plants?

How to decorate the interior of the house with plants?

Cedric Manwaring September 2, 2023 0
Track, last minute, news and more

Track, last minute, news and more

Cedric Manwaring September 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

Cedric Manwaring September 6, 2023 0
The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

The future of the East African crude oil pipeline amid financial challenges

Mia Thompson September 6, 2023 0

Investment Potential in Torrevieja: Is it a Smart Choice?

Magdalena Zlatica September 6, 2023 0
If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

Cedric Manwaring September 5, 2023 0
Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0