3 people rescued from a sinking raft after shark attacks in Australia

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) today announced the successful rescue of three people stranded on a raft off the coast of Australia. Australia.

The crew members were supposed to report to the maritime authorities after their boat began to sink at sea Coral Sea After several shark attacks caused severe damage to his boat.

The agency indicated via social media that it coordinated the rescue operation at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday after recording signals from an emergency radio beacon from a site. raft inflatable tion over 9 meters (30 ft). On board were three men, a Frenchman and two Russians, between the ages of 28 and 64.

“We have coordinated the rescue of three people from a raft in the Coral Sea, after their boat was damaged in several accidents Shark attacksHe noted in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Fox Music, the men were sailing off an island Vanuatu Pacific towards CairnsAustralia, and were more than 500 miles east of the Australian coast when rescuers reached them.

The crew members were assisted by a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship called “”Dugong AceThey will come to Brisbane This Thursday.

Joe ZellerThe service manager at AMSA’s Response Center in Canberra said the three men were “in good health”, adding that they were “very happy to be rescued”.

Aerial photos and videos taken by the agency showed significant damage to the partially submerged boat and the entire broken front part of the hull can be seen.

After this fact, AMSA described this incident as “Timely reminderTo always take it with you when on the go An emergency beacon or backpack.

“Remember to always carry a registered beacon with you when you are on the water; “It could help save his life,” the agency wrote.

