If I am deported for working without permission in the United States, can I apply for the visa again? | mix up

If you abuse your tourist visa and are caught and deported from the US for work without the proper authorization, do you have the opportunity to reapply for the visa? American visa?

If you have a B1/B2 visa, known as a tourist, for a maximum of 10 years, you should know that this does not mean that you can stay for a continuous decade in the United States (USA) or that it will help you to work in that country.

However, foreigners who wish to work in the United States for a specified period of time must obtain a temporary nonimmigrant worker visa. These visas are not permanent or indefinite visas.

If a person works in the US without a permit, can he apply for a US visa again?

The answer is yes, but there is no guarantee that they can give you the visa again. A person who breaks the rules, such as working on a tourist visa or overstaying in the United States, may lose eligibility for reissue. However, nothing is lost and everything depends on each case.

In this regard, Patrick Neely, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Peru, explained that the immigration laws are strict, but the requirements are analyzed fairly.

“This ineligibility usually depends on the specific state and immigration history of the person. If someone works, whether they qualify again depends on the exact date and we always try to find out what happened and ask about it to make the right decision, according to the laws.The US official made it clear during a press conference at the residence of Ambassador Lisa Kenna.

Why should you not work on a tourist visa in the United States?

When you decide to start working on your tourist visa, you are entering an illegal employment situation. If you are caught by the authorities of the US Department of Labor, your visa can be canceled immediately, and at the same time, you will receive a penalty or ban from entering the country, ranging from 10 years to being banned from entering the country. For life.

To do any kind of work, you must have a work permit or You have a residence permit, otherwise known as a green card. This document allows you to live and work permanently in the United States. If you want to know how to get it enter here.

What do I need to legally work in the United States?

In addition to a green card, being able to work in the United States requires a work visa. Learn about the types of visas required to work legally:

