Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Traveling is the best way to get to know a city or a country. In order to visit other destinations, people usually use their vacations; However, when there is a holiday coming up around the weekend, it is a good way to take advantage of it to start that adventure. For example, those who live in United State In September they will have it vacation This will allow them to plan some activities with their family and friends. Also, there are still some free days in the year to take advantage of that you can check on the calendar. To find out more, Debor prepared this article and it has a lot of information about it.

What are holidays without a vacation in the USA?

These are days not on the list of public holidays, but have great significance within the United States, which can also bring about changes in interest for services or even in school schedules.

February 14th: Valentine’s Day

March 17th: Saint Patrick’s Day

April 9: Easter

October 31 Halloween

What public holidays in the USA are not yet celebrated?

Monday, September 4 – Labor Day

Monday, October 9 – Columbus Day

Friday, November 10 – Veterans Day (Veterans Day)

Thursday, November 23 – Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving Day)

Monday 25 December – Christmas Day (Christmas Day)

Why is Labor Day celebrated on September 4?

In the United States, Labor Day is a very special event celebrated every year on the first Monday in September (in 2023 it will be the 4th) that is celebrated to recognize the great work that workers of any profession do in society. This date was recognized by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, who that year signed an act recognizing the significance of the event.