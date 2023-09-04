Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0
Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

attention! For people living in the United States, September is a special month because there is a very important holiday that allows them to make plans to relax with friends and family.

Traveling is the best way to get to know a city or a country. In order to visit other destinations, people usually use their vacations; However, when there is a holiday coming up around the weekend, it is a good way to take advantage of it to start that adventure. For example, those who live in United State In September they will have it vacation This will allow them to plan some activities with their family and friends. Also, there are still some free days in the year to take advantage of that you can check on the calendar. To find out more, Debor prepared this article and it has a lot of information about it.

What are holidays without a vacation in the USA?

These are days not on the list of public holidays, but have great significance within the United States, which can also bring about changes in interest for services or even in school schedules.

  • February 14th: Valentine’s Day
  • March 17th: Saint Patrick’s Day
  • April 9: Easter
  • October 31 Halloween

What public holidays in the USA are not yet celebrated?

  • Monday, September 4 – Labor Day
  • Monday, October 9 – Columbus Day
  • Friday, November 10 – Veterans Day (Veterans Day)
  • Thursday, November 23 – Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving Day)
  • Monday 25 December – Christmas Day (Christmas Day)

Why is Labor Day celebrated on September 4?

In the United States, Labor Day is a very special event celebrated every year on the first Monday in September (in 2023 it will be the 4th) that is celebrated to recognize the great work that workers of any profession do in society. This date was recognized by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, who that year signed an act recognizing the significance of the event.

It might interest you

More Stories

They find a strange fish at the bottom of the sea with human teeth

They find a strange fish at the bottom of the sea with human teeth

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0
Burning Man festival-goers can’t leave the desert

Burning Man festival-goers can’t leave the desert

Cedric Manwaring September 3, 2023 0
How to decorate the interior of the house with plants?

How to decorate the interior of the house with plants?

Cedric Manwaring September 2, 2023 0
Track, last minute, news and more

Track, last minute, news and more

Cedric Manwaring September 1, 2023 0
Dominican bishops show their solidarity with the “persecuted” Catholic Church in Nicaragua

Dominican bishops show their solidarity with the “persecuted” Catholic Church in Nicaragua

Cedric Manwaring August 31, 2023 0
Earthquake in Chile today, Tuesday, August 29 – Time, epicenter, magnitude, according to CSN | mix up

Earthquake in Chile today, Tuesday, August 29 – Time, epicenter, magnitude, according to CSN | mix up

Cedric Manwaring August 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Holiday calendar 2023 in the United States: what dates are celebrated in September | September 4 | Labor Day | Labor Day | USA | USA | Directions | uses

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0

Heartfelt Appreciation. Celebrating Parents’ Unconditional Love

Magdalena Zlatica September 4, 2023 0
Biden praises his economic policy, but the poll shows his approval rating is low

Biden praises his economic policy, but the poll shows his approval rating is low

Mia Thompson September 4, 2023 0
They find a strange fish at the bottom of the sea with human teeth

They find a strange fish at the bottom of the sea with human teeth

Cedric Manwaring September 4, 2023 0
Burning Man festival-goers can’t leave the desert

Burning Man festival-goers can’t leave the desert

Cedric Manwaring September 3, 2023 0