3 psychological horror movies on NETFLIX that you need to watch at least once

In recent weeks, users have been wondering more about new premieres and bets on series and movie streaming platform, Netflix, where content is constantly replenished.

Under this scenario, it is important to remember that Netflix has a selection in the top 10 of the most watched series and movies, updated weekly.

In this sense, the platform brings to its catalog various series and movies with certain themes and genres in order to satisfy the diverse tastes of its subscribed users.

On this occasion, we have created a selection of three films hosted on the platform, which are productions of the genre of psychological horror, that will make you spend an interesting but full of reflections on various aspects of life:

“we”

It is “we” or “we” in English, an American production, within the suspense and horror genre, which premiered in 2019 and is now presented by the streaming giant Netflix.

This production was written, produced, and directed by Jordan Peele, and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. On the other hand, Jason Bloom worked as a producer for the said movie, through his company Blumhouse Productions.

Us, is a 1986 movie set in which it all follows an advertisement for Hand Across America, an initiative that sought to get people to shake hands to form a human chain from San Francisco to New York, with the goal of raising money. Against social problems in the United States.

This is how they show us the life of Adelaide Thomas, the little girl who lives with her parents Renee and Russell Thomas, with whom she lives at different times.

At the beginning of the story, they show us little Adelaide in an amusement park in Santa Cruz, California; While the sucking mother goes to the bathroom, her father plays at an attraction, so the girl takes the opportunity to go to the beach to see a man holding a sign proclaiming Jeremiah 11:11, a reference to the Bible.

“the witch”

The movie is about “The Witch”, set inside the streaming giant, within the horror category but also with a historical context about witches and their concept.

The Witch is an American-Canadian movie released in 2015, which has been a huge hit with the supernatural horror genre; The film was written and directed by Robert Eggers, marking his directorial debut.

The apocalyptic movie starred Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickey, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, and Lucas Dawson, and received rave reviews from the experts.

“The Witch,” or “The Witch,” tells the story of a 17th-century Puritan family who encounters the forces of evil in the woods outside their New England farm.

But within this farm, in addition to isolating them from people, they begin to live certain supernatural experiences that begin to affect the entire family both physically and psychologically.

The production, now hosted by the giant broadcasting company, Netflix, was an international co-production of the United States and Canada, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2015, and was subsequently released widely in various countries. , as Mexico on February 19, 2016.

This is how the movie “The Witch” received good reviews, being a success at the box office, having a budget of only 4 million, and being able to collect $40 million.

“hole”

It is the 2019 Spanish science fiction action thriller “El Hoyo” released under the direction of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and starring Ivan Masague, Antonia San Juan, Zurion Iguilior, Emilio Boaly and Alexandra Masangcay.?

“El Hoyo” follows the story of Goreng who wakes up in a cell with number 48, where he meets his partner Trimagasi, who gradually reveals to him the operation of the prison consisting of different floors with a platform through which you move from the top to distribute food to people at each level.

This is how people on the ground floor eat what people leave on the upper floors; Food cannot accumulate.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won a People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness, and also received rave reviews for its story and production.

Read on:

3 action movies on NETFLIX that you must watch at least once in your life

3 Movies on NETFLIX that will make you think about fraternity and relate to friends