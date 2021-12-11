Paramount+ US rating: Top 10 movies to watch today, Friday, December 10

There is nothing more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

This is clear to him Paramount +, because it contains a list The latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to users’ preferences in real time. So it is better to lie on the sofa and enjoy the best of the seventh art.

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Patrol Paw is on his way to take off. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes the mayor of a nearby adventure town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set out to take on this new challenge. As a pup must confront his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Armed with new and exciting gadgets and equipment, Paw Patrol fight together to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who suffered from this epidemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they’ll never be the same again.

3. Clifford the big red dog

The girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

4. Christmas in a Noisy House (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

5. SpongeBob: The Movie

There are problems with Bikini Bottom: the crown of King Neptune has disappeared and doubts fall on Mr. Krabs. SpongeBob walks with Patrick, his best friend, to the dangerous city of Shell to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

6. SpongeBob: Rescue Hero

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick away from Bikini Bottom to save him.

7. The religion of inequality

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) team up to make the perfect Christmas for their kids. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s adorable and much-loved dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. A sequel to the movie “Fathers of Inequality”.

8. Unequal parents

A newly married CEO, Brad Taggart, does his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will only get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of two children. A strong rivalry develops between them: one is trying to integrate into his new family, while the other is trying to get his ex-wife and children back.

9. No final

Evan McCauley has skills he’d never learned before and memories of places he’s never been to before. After self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secretive group calling themselves the Infinites comes to his rescue and reveals that his memories are real.

and he The movies sweeping Paramount+?

The platform captures the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that feature them They are already or will become classics. What other ace does this world king have up his sleeve? flow? What surprises will be waiting for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.