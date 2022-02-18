3M Mtra is recognized by the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi. Blanca Zamora as one of the “25 Women in Latin American Science”

In the framework of the International Day of Girls and Women in Science, meters. Blanca Nohemi Zamora Mendoza, a graduate student in bioprocess sciences at the Faculty of Chemical Sciences, was one of six emerging scientists from Mexico recognized for the “25 Women in Latin American Science” initiative, in its second edition, awarded by 3M.

Noting this recognition, the graduate also from the UASLP School of Nursing and Nutrition, commented that this was the second edition of the call, which met with a great response as more than 550 applications were received and reviewed by the distinguished jury. A qualification made up of academics, leaders and professionals from the scientific industries.

The Mtra. Blanca Zamora commented that the project in which she participated in the competition aims to develop and validate a screening system to predict, classify and monitor lung damage in people who have suffered from COVID-19.

The research entitled “Development and Evaluation of an Exhalation Metabolism-Based Screening System for Long-Term Classification and Prediction of COVID-19 Using Machine Learning Methods” is not yet completed and is being implemented at the Coordinating Body for Innovation and Application of Science and Technology (Ciacyt) of this university, with financial support from the Fines Fund Electoral College of the Potocino Council for Science and Technology.

It is worth noting that “25 Women in Science: Latin America” is an initiative that seeks to reduce the gender gap, achieve greater access to STEM disciplines (STEM) and ensure greater diversity in these fields in order to motivate and empower more girls and young people And women to work in this kind of discipline.

“I think it’s a very nice call, very complete, and it covers a lot more than your resume can say, which is of course important. But other aspects of life are missing and that’s what they want to highlight in order to empower more women and encourage them to enter scientific careers.”

He noted that among the 25 winners of the award organized by 3M, there were 6 Mexicans, 6 Brazilians, 4 Colombians, 3 Chileans, 2 Panamanians, 2 Costa Ricans, 1 Argentine and 1 Peruvian. He also noted that Mtra is in the first version. Lorena Diaz de Leon Martinez, a graduate student in basic biomedical sciences, was also honored by the Faculty of Medicine.