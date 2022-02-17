5 powerful keys to happiness

Tel Ben Shahar

Author and lecturer, he taught Harvard University’s most popular course on “Positive Psychology.” Specializes in issues of leadership, happiness, self-esteem, resilience, goal setting and awareness. His most recent book is Shortcuts to Happiness: Life-Changing Lessons from My Barber. He is the co-founder and director of learning for the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA), Potentialife, Maytiv, and Happier.TV.

TW: Tweet embed

IG: @ the happiness

Happiness is the best investment we can make and in her research we can break it down into 5 components to make it happen.

In other words, there are 5 basic elements in vision of happiness. How to open these five doors that make up universal well-being for anyone.

The Five Powerful Keys to Happiness

spiritual well-beingSpiritual wellness).

Physically well (Physically well – good).

Intellectual welfareIntellectual welfare).

Luxury Luxury (Related welfare).

Emotional Welfare (emotional wellness).

How do you work on spiritual well-being

Find purpose, meaning, meaning and value for whatever activity we start in our lives with, be it work, studies or projects. Aligning our actions with our purpose is a way to experience spirituality and also a source of motivation and therefore satisfaction and well-being.

Develop our ability to be present, to live out any situation in our life with full attention or alertness. This allows us to meditate on the miracle of life in every moment, and it is a way to experience spirituality.

How does physical well-being work

Be aware of the mind-body relationship and how our thoughts affect what our body shows and defines. Our physical well-being largely depends on our mental health.

Follow the dictates of our nature which tells us, for example, that we are beings programmed to move. This means that a sedentary lifestyle would be a way of “being in the world” that does not fit our nature as human beings. The same can be applied to food, consuming natural products instead of processed ones, resting and sleeping well at night are behaviors that respond to the dictates of our nature and will therefore contribute to our physical well-being.

There are 3 types of rest that must be done constantly:

microscopic: They consist of taking breaks of minutes or hours, such as walking, going to the gym, or dancing.

Mizu: It rests overnight or even takes a few days.

precise: A clear example is vacations, whether they last for weeks or even months.

How do you work on intellectual well-being

Soften you and be open to learning: There are a lot of research that showed how to maintain the attitude of the eternal learner towards life is much contributing to our well-being.

Look for Deep Learning: This method of cultivating intellectual well-being is particularly relevant to the culture of immediacy in which we live and which leads us to commit and participate in learning, many times in a superficial way. The fact that we don’t get used to training those neural connections that are involved in deep learning and we don’t commit ourselves deeply, has a relevance in other contexts of our lives such as social relationships. For example, the fact that many relationships fail is due to this lack of ability to engage, excite, and learn deeply.

How does it work on relational wellbeing

Spend the physical time with people we love and who love us: We must see the possibilities provided by us technology as a tool, but not as an alternative to interactions face to face. Also, it is widely known that the happiest people are those who spend longer time with other people, family or friends. Therefore, the development of these relationships is a sure source of well-being and happiness.

Refine Your Relationship With Ourselves: The Golden Rule: “Love others as yourself.” Implicit love of others is self-love, which is also necessary for work and the path to happiness is as interesting as others.

How it works on emotional well-being

At this point, it is necessary to understand that humans are designed to feel a wide range of emotions, not just pleasurable ones. Therefore, working on emotional well-being means:

Allowing ourselves to feel the full range of human emotions, from the most pleasant to the least pleasant. Happiness is not absolutely not feeling in any unpleasant passion, but is to learn to keep everything we feel, whether or not.

This is not to say that we do not know that pleasant emotions contribute to our well-being: that is why another way to work in this aspect is to seek or bring these positive emotions into our lives by expressing gratitude or showing empathy or kindness.

conclusion

These five dimensions form a roadmap to happiness. We can apply it personally but also at the educational level in schools or in the workplace in companies and organizations. These 5 dimensions are actually 5 different ways to reach happiness indirectly.