Are you looking for a game similar to Diablo Immortal where you don’t have to pay up front? Don’t think about it anymore and download one of these alternatives now.

4 years ago, in the framework of Blizcon 2018, Blizzard announced The popular saga Diablo arrives on mobile devices After a long wait, I finally got it earlier this month Devil Immortal has landed on Android.

Although her success was not as expected, since then, despite being a game with Excellent graphics and great gameplayIts powerful monetization strategy makes many users decide not to run it, because they know it They will not be able to advance in the gameeven if they spend many hours on it, because the only way to do it is spend money on it.

For this reason, today we come to talk about it 5 alternatives to Diablo Immortal where you don’t have to spend money to improve it.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

The first alternative to Diablo Immortal that we recommend is Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, a remake of the classic game from 2006 that you’ll explore The ancient civilizations of Greece, Egypt, Babylon and China And you will encounter a large number of mythical creatures from each of these worlds that have Variety of weapons and fighting styles.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition does not have as good graphics or gameplay as Diablo Immortal, but on the other hand, A single payment of €19.99 will get you access to the game’s DLC You will not have to pay another euro to apply.

BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game

BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game en One of the best RPG games you will find in Play Store It is one of the few titles they have achieved Bringing the Diablo experience to mobile Before Blizzard did it herself with Diablo Immortal.

In this game, you will be able to take on different roles, where you can be a dungeon hunter in search of bigger loot or Witch hunter who exterminates hordes of skeletons with Katana.

BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game en Completely free game As you don’t have to go through the square to advance in the game.

Anime ARPG

Anima ARPG is probably the game that offers you The most similar experience to Diablo ImmortalBecause it is a strategy, exploration and fast combat RPG in which you must Explore all areas of the map and think how to defeat each boss.

Anima ARPG is Free game with ads and in-app purchases With which you can customize and improve your character, but that They are not necessary to advance in the gameas if it were happening in Diablo Immortal.

Alura Darken RPG game

Another game similar to Diablo Immortal in which you will not have to scratch your pocket to improve it is Almora Darkosen RPG, a game with Good animation and very dynamic game rhythm.

Features of Almora Darkness RPG game Over 100 missions, with a very original story mode And with a variety of really addictive mini-games that will never make you bored.

Almora Darkosen RPG is completely free game with ads that gives you the option to remove ads by Single payment 4.99 €.

Raziel: Arena Dungeon

The last variant of Diablo Immortal that we recommend is Raziel: Dungeon Arena, an RPG with Very good graphics, with a lot of levels which you can Play either solo in the fun story mode or in the co-op mode.

In Raziel: Dungeon Arena, you’ll have to Collect new heroes, raid dungeons and create epic teams In order to save the world from the diabolical apocalypse.

Raziel: Dungeon Arena is a free ad-supported game featuring In-app purchases range from €0.99 to €104.99but they are not critical to advancing the game.

