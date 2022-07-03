59% of ‘fatigue’ toilets have psychological help

The “burnout” syndrome is one of the consequences that health workers have suffered the most due to the high levels of stress they have experienced during the pandemic. one of the The affected groups are professionals dedicated to emergenciesWhich one study indicates that 60% suffer from it.

However, only Only 41% of those surveyed in this research indicated that they had access to it psychological support, face-to-face or virtual, which can be very useful to reduce the effects of this syndrome. This lack of psychological attention for health professionals can affect the health system, because if they are “tired,” they will not be able to provide the expected quality of care.

east the same study rated having Symptoms related to this syndrome, mainly Emotional fatigue and depersonalization. The above 60% corresponded to people who experienced at least one of them, while 31% had both symptoms, indicating that “burnout” is at a level that requires professional clinical evaluation and psychological support.

Figures from this international survey conducted by the European Society of Emergency Medicine (EUSEM) show a exacerbation compared to before the epidemicWhere the cases amounted to about 47%, and other medical specialties.

Which emergency room health workers are most affected by burnout?

of professionals, those who Work in the emergency services of the hospital They were more affected by ‘burnout’ than those who exercised pre-hospital services, those who shared both activities, or those who devote part of their work time to other non-clinical activities such as education and training. This is mainly due to the significant impact of Covid-19, especially in the emergency sector.

There is also a gender division within the exhaustive factor syndrome, effect More women than men. Similarly, the study shows that there is a file The biggest impact on nurses, who had a 1.75 times increased risk of burnout compared to physicians working in the same environment. The most likely reason for this difference is longer direct contact with the patient.

Another distinguishing feature that represents an increase in the suffering of this syndrome is seniority in service. Respondents with less than 5 years of experience are at three times more risk Compared to professionals with more than 20 years of experience. These findings highlight the situation of young professionals, for whom specific interventions should be undertaken, as negative experience during the training period is a risk factor for burnout and depression in future work life.

Limited resources and excessive rotation, ‘burnout’ risk factors

Finally, it is important to note that a file resource limited It is also an important factor in increasing levels of this syndrome, especially limited human resources.

The Manpower shortage It has often been linked to increased “fatigue”. When this shortage of personnel occurs in time, the degree of “burnout” is 2.7 times higher. This number for declaring burnt worker syndrome increases 10-fold when toilet failures occur frequently.

The Excess employee turnover It has a negative impact on the quality of the care process and is associated with high levels of ‘burnout’. In fact, in professionals who frequently expressed a desire to change jobs, the syndrome was four times higher than in those who did not consider changes.