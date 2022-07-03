The medical school of the best public institution UASLP in the country

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, SLP. , July 03, 2022. – The Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi is the best public institution of higher education in the country in the field of health and fourth nationally, including private, according to the results of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residency (ENARM) 2022, organized by the Ministry of Health. Health in the Federal Government.

Having achieved this distinction for the second year in a row, our medical school remains the leading public educational institution in Mexico, backed by the prestige and academic quality that has characterized it over the 145 years of its existence. It is thanks to the work of its principals, teachers, researchers as well as students whose performance allows them to maintain this level of excellence.

ENARM is an objective tool for measuring knowledge of general medicine, built with an educational assessment-based methodology focused on solving medical problems. It constitutes the first stage of the process of entering the national system of medical housing and is implemented by a comprehensive security system through audit, documentation and evaluation procedures in its various stages and dimensions of its work to ensure its safety and quality.

Among the top five in 2021, private institutions took four places: Pan American University, Jalisco, Mexico City and Monterrey at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies, according to a press release.