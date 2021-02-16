A 12-year-old boy kills a thief who shot his grandmother in the US

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

In Goldsboro, North Carolina (USA), a 12-year-old boy was known to shoot two people breaking into his grandmother’s house, in the early hours of Saturday, February 13th.

Linda Ellis, the boy’s grandmother, appears to be 73 years old, and during the harassment, she is allegedly injured in the leg, Criminals They demanded that the money be delivered.

For this reason, according to the local police, the minor shot “in self-defense”.

Also read: “Killing someone is easier than loving a man”: the documentary film about a gay gang member

The suspects managed to escape, but the police tracked down the whereabouts of one of them: 19-year-old Khalil Herring.

It was the young thief Bullet woundSo he was transferred to Wayne UNC Healthcare, City Hospital.

However, he died there during his care.

As reported by WTVD, ABC television network, Randolph Boone, the boy’s older uncle, announced that the intruder “just shot his grandmother … he was also going to shoot (the minor), and he was also going to be killed.” They shot me. They shot me, that would have killed us all. “

Also read: The story of Mary Bell, an 11-year-old psychopathic killer who terrified a country with her crimes

“The young thief was shot, so he was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare City Hospital. However, he died there during treatment.”

There is still no information about the other partner, and it is not known which procedure the minor will take.

The investigation into the events continues.

Var / Nevada

More Stories

Texas is frozen, this is how it looks from space

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Weather in Mexico today, February 14: Snow falls and temperatures drop to -15 degrees

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Larry the Cat celebrates 10 years of catching mice in the UK

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The Japan earthquake injured more than 100 people

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The resignation of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Press at the White House

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Winter storms hit the United States with snow, ice and bitter cold

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They propose a strong economic block in the T-MEC region

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

With Love, Victor: This is how the series “With Love, Victor” about a young LGTBI + is shown by Disney + in Spain

23 mins ago Cynthia Porter

My companion, one of the most famous gorillas in Uganda, was killed by poachers

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A 12-year-old boy kills a thief who shot his grandmother in the US

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Videos: Fireball lights up the Australian sky on Valentine’s Eve

4 hours ago Leo Adkins