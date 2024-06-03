A 6-magnitude earthquake hits the western coast of Japan without a tsunami warning

a Earthquake Size 6 It shook the province Ishikawawest of JapanWithout activating the tsunami warning in the area hit by a stronger earthquake on January 1.

The earthquake occurred at 6:31 a.m. local time on Monday on the northeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula. I noticeAt a depth of 14 kilometers, it reached a high of 5 on the Japanese scale, with a maximum of 7, and was focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and affected areas.

The initial magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9, but hours later the authorities revised its magnitude to 6.

A few minutes after the first quake, at 6:40 a.m. local time, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 was recorded with an epicenter very close and a magnitude of 4 on the Japanese scale, according to the observatory. Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquakes continued after that, as about ten earthquakes with a magnitude between 3.7 and 2.5 were recorded in the Noto Peninsula area in the following hours, and for this reason the meteorological authorities continue to call for caution.

Local authorities told NHK that at least five houses collapsed as a result of the earthquakes in the affected city of Wajima. All of them have already been damaged by the strong earthquake that struck the area on January 1. It is believed that today's quake could have been an aftershock, but so far no casualties have been reported, although they continue to collect information.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the two companies responsible for the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa and Shika nuclear power plants (whose reactors remain idle), Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and Hokuriku Electric, respectively, reported that no damage or anomalies were detected at any of the facilities due to seismic activity. On Monday, the power supply was not affected.

This same prefecture was affected by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake at the beginning of the year that caused a tsunami several meters high in some parts of the Noto coast, a disaster that left 260 people dead and extensive material damage, and was considered one of the worst disasters the country has ever witnessed. It has hit the country since the 2011 disaster in northeastern Japan.

