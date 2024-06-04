Earthquake in Peru today, June 4 – Report on the latest earthquakes via IGP LIVE: time, size and epicenter | Geophysical Institute of Peru | mix up
Peru It is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a place where the Earth releases about 90% of the energy that accumulates inside it. It is important to know that seismic activity in this part of the world is generated by the subduction of the oceanic plate and the continental plate, which generates telluric movements of different sizes and with great frequency. It must be understood that Peru is part of the South American plate, which collides directly with the Nazca plate at a speed of up to 6 cm/year.
For this reason Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) It reveals the earthquakes that the country witnesses daily, as according to the authority’s report, nearly a thousand earthquakes are reported annually, many of which are aware of the population. The strong earthquakes taking place in the country cause serious damage, but the main problem is not the natural phenomenon, but rather the informal buildings and homes built on very dangerous soil.
I will leave you immediately the official information from the IGP updated in real time about the latest movements of the earthquakes that occurred today, Monday, June 3, as well as the security recommendations provided by the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI).
Earthquake in Peru today, Tuesday, June 4, live via IGP
It is important for Peruvian citizens to be able to prevent the effects of an tremor or earthquake, and to know its details such as the exact time, epicenter and magnitude reported by the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), in collaboration with the National Seismological Center (Census). Below, I leave you what the latest tremors are.
What does each intensity scale mean in earthquakes in Peru, according to the IGP?
- First: This is an “imperceptible” movement that represents “no harm.”
- Second to third: This is a “weak” movement and represents “no harm.”
- Fourth: This is a “light” movement and does not represent “any harm.”
- Fifth: This is a “moderate” step and represents “very little damage.”
- Sixth: This is a “strong” move with “little damage.”
- Seventh: This is a “very strong” move that causes “moderate damage.”
- Eighth: This is a “severe” step that entails “moderate or significant damage.”
- Ninth: This is a “violent” movement that entails “a lot of damage.”
- X+: This is an “extreme” move that deals “heavy damage.”
