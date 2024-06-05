He was robbed 10 times in five branches of the gym

Cedric Manwaring June 5, 2024
a step.- A 24-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and accused of committing at least 10 robberies at five different branches of a sports chain spread throughout the county. Ruth Angelica Bee now faces justice.

On the evening of May 6, 2024, at 10:31 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies rushed to Planet Fitness, located at 13681 Gateway West, after receiving an emergency call. Once they arrived at the scene, they encountered a visibly upset woman, who recounted a disturbing incident.

The victim, whose identity remains secret, explained that he arrived at the gym at around 7:00 pm to practice his exercises. As usual, he secured his belongings in the locker using a combination lock. However, at the end of her training, she discovered that the lock had been removed and that several personal items from her bag, including her credit cards, were missing.

Agents launched a detailed investigation. Clues soon led them to a series of unauthorized transactions made using stolen cards at a nearby Ross store. A review of the store's security cameras revealed that a woman was using the victim's cards. Agents compared this information with Planet Fitness gym login records, which led to the positive identification of Ruth Angelica B.

Surveillance footage clearly showed Ruth Angelica B, and her appearance was an exact match to her booking photo in police records. As agents delved deeper into the investigation, they discovered a disturbing pattern: Ruth Angelica Bee carried out ten robberies at five different Planet Fitness locations.

On May 24, 2024, agents obtained the necessary arrest warrants and proceeded to arrest Ruth Angelica Bee, directly linking her to multiple robberies at Planet Fitness gyms. His arrest marked the end of a series of crimes that affected many victims in the community.

This case highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation between society and the authorities. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues its efforts to maintain safety and protect citizens' property. We call on all community members to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

The arrest of Ruth Angelica Bee not only brings justice to the victims, but serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety and caution in public. The customers' cooperation and quick response made it possible to end the spate of thefts, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

