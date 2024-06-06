A list of all sanctuary cities in the United States that protect immigrants

According to the International Refugee Organization, “A Sanctuary City “It is a community that has a policy, written or unwritten, that discourages local authorities from reporting people's immigration status unless it involves investigating a serious crime.”

Sanctuary cities generally evade detention requests from the Mexican Information and Assistance Center (ICE). Illegal immigrants Arrested for minor crimes or under local investigation.

The aim of Sanctuary City is to combat border closures, detention and deportation on human rights grounds or to protect their communities. These cities promote the separation of local and federal laws Protecting the immigrant community.





According to this organization, Berkeley, California became the first city to claim sanctuary status in 1971. There are currently dozens of such cities. Sanctuary cities in the United States.

All sanctuary cities in USA

California



Alameda County

Berkeley

Contra Costa County

Fremont, California

Los Angeles County

Angels

Monterey County

Napa County

Auckland

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Diego County

County/City of San Francisco

San Mateo County

Saint Anna

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Sonoma County

watsonville

Colorado

Arapahoe County

dawn

Boulder County

County/City of Denver

Grand County

Jefferson County

Larimer County

Mesa County

Pitkin County

Pueblo County

Routt County

San Miguel County

Weld County

Connecticut

East Haven

Hartford

District of Columbia



Washington

Georgia



Clark County

Clayton County

DeKalb County

Gwinnett County

Lua

Fremont County

Iowa City

Johnson County

Pottawattamie County

illinois



chicago

Cook County

Kansas

Butler County

Kentucky

Louisville

Louisiana

New Orleans

who

Cumberland County

Massachusetts

Amherst

Boston

Cambridge

Concord

Lawrence

Newton

Northampton

Somerville

Maryland

Baltimore

Howard County

hyattsville

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Rockville

Michigan

Ingham County

Kalamazoo County

Lansing

Wayne County

Minnesota



Hennepin County

Nobles County

Mississippi

Jackson

nebraska

Hall County

Sarpy County

New Jersey

Newark

New Mexico

Bernalillo County

San Miguel

Snowfall

Clark County

Washoe County

New York

Albany

District of Columbia

Franklin County

Ithaca

Nassau County

New York City

Onondaga County

Westchester County

North Carolina

Buncombe County

County Durham

Forsyth County

Mecklenburg County

Orange County

Wake County

Ohio

Franklin County

Hamilton County

Oregon

Baker County

Clackamas County

Clatsop County

Kos County

Crook County

Curry County

Deschutes County

Douglas County

Eugene

Gilliam County

Grant County

Hood River County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Josephine County

Linn County

Lincoln County

Linn County

Malheur County

Marion County

Multnomah County

Polk County

Sherman County

Springfield

Tillamook County

Umatilla County

Union County

Wallowa County

Wasco County

Washington County

Wheeler County

Yamhill County

Pennsylvania

Allegheny County

Bucks County

Chester County

Dauphin County

Delaware County

City of Lancaster

Lehigh County

Licking County

Montgomery County

Montour County

Northampton County

Philadelphia

rhode island



Care of god

Tennessee

Shelby County

Virginia

Albemarle County

Alexandria

Arlington County

Chesterfield County

Fairfax County

Vermont

Burlington

Montpellier

Winooski

Washington

Chelan County

Kalam boycott

Clark County

Cowlitz County

Franklin County

Jefferson County

King County

Kitsap County

Pierce County

San Juan County

Skagit County

Snohomish County

Spokane County

Seattle