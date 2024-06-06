A list of all sanctuary cities in the United States that protect immigrants
According to the International Refugee Organization, “A Sanctuary City “It is a community that has a policy, written or unwritten, that discourages local authorities from reporting people's immigration status unless it involves investigating a serious crime.”
Sanctuary cities generally evade detention requests from the Mexican Information and Assistance Center (ICE). Illegal immigrants Arrested for minor crimes or under local investigation.
The aim of Sanctuary City is to combat border closures, detention and deportation on human rights grounds or to protect their communities. These cities promote the separation of local and federal laws Protecting the immigrant community.
According to this organization, Berkeley, California became the first city to claim sanctuary status in 1971. There are currently dozens of such cities. Sanctuary cities in the United States.
All sanctuary cities in USA
California
- Alameda County
- Berkeley
- Contra Costa County
- Fremont, California
- Los Angeles County
- Angels
- Monterey County
- Napa County
- Auckland
- Riverside County
- Sacramento County
- San Bernardino County
- San Diego County
- County/City of San Francisco
- San Mateo County
- Saint Anna
- Santa Clara County
- Santa Cruz County
- Sonoma County
- watsonville
Colorado
- Arapahoe County
- dawn
- Boulder County
- County/City of Denver
- Grand County
- Jefferson County
- Larimer County
- Mesa County
- Pitkin County
- Pueblo County
- Routt County
- San Miguel County
- Weld County
- Connecticut
- East Haven
- Hartford
District of Columbia
- Washington
Georgia
- Clark County
- Clayton County
- DeKalb County
- Gwinnett County
Lua
- Fremont County
- Iowa City
- Johnson County
- Pottawattamie County
illinois
- chicago
- Cook County
Kansas
- Butler County
Kentucky
- Louisville
Louisiana
- New Orleans
who
- Cumberland County
Massachusetts
- Amherst
- Boston
- Cambridge
- Concord
- Lawrence
- Newton
- Northampton
- Somerville
Maryland
- Baltimore
- Howard County
- hyattsville
- Montgomery County
- Prince George's County
- Rockville
Michigan
- Ingham County
- Kalamazoo County
- Lansing
- Wayne County
Minnesota
- Hennepin County
- Nobles County
Mississippi
- Jackson
nebraska
- Hall County
- Sarpy County
New Jersey
- Newark
New Mexico
- Bernalillo County
- San Miguel
Snowfall
- Clark County
- Washoe County
- New York
- Albany
- District of Columbia
- Franklin County
- Ithaca
- Nassau County
New York City
- Onondaga County
- Westchester County
North Carolina
- Buncombe County
- County Durham
- Forsyth County
- Mecklenburg County
- Orange County
- Wake County
Ohio
- Franklin County
- Hamilton County
Oregon
- Baker County
- Clackamas County
- Clatsop County
- Kos County
- Crook County
- Curry County
- Deschutes County
- Douglas County
- Eugene
- Gilliam County
- Grant County
- Hood River County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Josephine County
- Linn County
- Lincoln County
- Linn County
- Malheur County
- Marion County
- Multnomah County
- Polk County
- Sherman County
- Springfield
- Tillamook County
- Umatilla County
- Union County
- Wallowa County
- Wasco County
- Washington County
- Wheeler County
- Yamhill County
Pennsylvania
- Allegheny County
- Bucks County
- Chester County
- Dauphin County
- Delaware County
- City of Lancaster
- Lehigh County
- Licking County
- Montgomery County
- Montour County
- Northampton County
- Philadelphia
rhode island
- Care of god
Tennessee
- Shelby County
- Virginia
- Albemarle County
- Alexandria
- Arlington County
- Chesterfield County
- Fairfax County
Vermont
- Burlington
- Montpellier
- Winooski
- Washington
- Chelan County
- Kalam boycott
- Clark County
- Cowlitz County
- Franklin County
- Jefferson County
- King County
- Kitsap County
- Pierce County
- San Juan County
- Skagit County
- Snohomish County
- Spokane County
Seattle
- Thurston County
- Walla Walla County
- Wallowa County
- Marysville
- Whatcom County
