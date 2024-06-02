It Wasn't 52 Degrees: Error in Record Temperature Record in India | Mexico News | News from Mexico

A man drinks water while waiting outside a booth to cast his vote at a polling station during the seventh and final phase of the general elections, in Faridkot district, Punjab, India. June 1, 2024. Reuters/Adnan Obaidi

New Delhi.- The Indian government said on Saturday that registration Record temperature reached 52.9 degrees Celsius in New DelhiIt was announced this week, It has an error of 3 degrees. The cause of the error is due to a malfunction in the weather sensor. he India Meteorological Department (IMD) The authorities conducted an investigation after the measurement was carried out on Wednesday at the meteorological station in Mongeshpur, a densely populated area of ​​the capital.

Minister of Earth Sciences, Kirin RijijuHe explained that “Corrective actions have already been implemented.” To address this problem. Rijiju shared the findings of the initial report on the social network He confirmed that an error of 3 degrees Celsius was detected in the sensor. However, the minister did not provide the correct figure for the temperature recorded on Wednesday, leaving residents unsure of the exact record.

For its part, the Department of Immigration and Refugees issued a statement confirming this Maximum temperature reported by Mungeshpur station “incorrect due to sensor malfunction”. This statement came in response to the fears and confusion caused by the unusual and disturbing temperature records.

context of extreme heat

Despite the correction in measurement, everything seems to indicate that New Delhi broke the heat record. Two additional weather stations were reported in the capital Temperatures of 49°C and 49.1°C on Wednesday. The IMD verified that the sensors in these stations were working properly and that the data did not show any errors, which reinforces the seriousness of the weather event.

The previous record in New Delhi was 48.4 degrees Celsius, recorded in May 1998. According to the draft IMD report. This latest record confirms the trend toward increasingly extreme temperatures, possibly linked to climate change. The consistency in readings from other weather stations suggests that the city is already experiencing one of the hottest periods in its history.

Extreme heat wasn't just a problem for the capital. Large parts of India have witnessed extremely hot temperatures in recent days. At least 33 people, including election officials, died on Friday due to suspected heatstroke in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. This situation highlights the severity of the heatwave affecting the country and the urgent need for adaptation and mitigation measures.

Impact and future measures

The situation in New Delhi and other affected areas highlights the importance of accurate and well-maintained weather equipment. Errors in measurements can lead to incorrect information and underestimation of risks associated with extreme heat. Meteorological authorities must ensure that sensors are properly calibrated and conduct periodic checks to avoid errors in the future.

In addition, the government and public health agencies must redouble their efforts to educate the population about the dangers of extreme heat and take appropriate protective measures. This includes Information campaigns about the importance of hydrationAvoid exposure to sunlight during peak hours and be alert for signs of heat stroke.

In conclusion, although correcting the temperatures recorded in New Delhi alleviates concerns to some extent, The heatwave affecting India remains a worrying reminder of the impact of climate change. the Extreme temperatures are becoming a growing reality and adaptation and mitigation strategies must be priorities to protect the health and well-being of populations.