A battered stray dog ​​receives a prosthetic limb in Russia; Historic surgical intervention | Video

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A group of veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk performed a surgical intervention stray dog Who were the victim of abuse, enforceable Four electronic prosthetics.

Historic surgical intervention, because it is the first of its kind in the world.

The bitch, her name is Monica, He was found in December of last year with amputated legs In the village of Plastunóvskaya in Krasnodar. “My neighbor called me and told me that the dog had been lying on the cold floor for 15 days and refused to eat,” Marina Gabysh, an animal rights activist from Krasnodar, told Rossíyskaya Gazeta. RT in Spanish.

Jabesh took Monica to the veterinary clinic in the city, where The specialists fought for more than 10 days to keep her alive. The animal regained consciousness, but was in danger of being euthanized, as it was thought that it would never walk again.

However, a group of volunteers contacted Sergey Gorshkov, a veterinarian at the best clinic in Novosibirsk, who A few years ago he was the first to implant four prosthetic legs into two cats in Russia.

“The issue was complicated,” Gorshkov admitted. “Nobody had done this type of prosthetic before. CT scan showed that the animal’s bones were severely deformed. Moreover, the weight of the dog was much greater than the weight of the cat. “But we decided to take the risk.”

The new legs were created by the best clinic with a single digital model and Formed using a 3D printer that uses an alloy of titanium, nickel, and vanadiumIts special porous structure allows for maximum osseointegration.

