Money rain! An armored truck flipping cash in the middle of the highway (video)

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

California motorists were shocked as they drove down the Carlsbad Highway to see “heavy rain” after an armored truck broke down and bills were dropped.

Upon realizing this, some drivers got out of their cars to collect the money scattered on the sidewalk, causing a traffic jam that lasted for several hours, according to the authorities. However, the people who were involved in collecting the cash will have to return it if they want to avoid legal problems.

The FBI is investigating the incident last Friday, November 19, and they are asking the people who took the money to return it.

“Many motorists immediately returned the money to the officers present at the scene; however, motorists were seen leaving the scene with stolen money.” According to a statement issued by the authorities.

The Highway Police and the FBI confirmed that through videos and photos posted on social networks, some people’s faces and license plate numbers were identified, so they recommend returning the money before going to your homes for him.

JL

Threads

Read also

More Stories

The Colombian nun kidnapped by al-Qaeda in Mali in 2017, tells her family

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Popular Force Joins Pedro Castillo’s Removal Suggestion | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | DW

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Four strategic bombers from Russia and China patrol the Pacific Northwest together (video)

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Nicaragua condemns the charter of the Organization of American States and announces its exit from the organization

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Deaf dog spreads on social media to understand sign language

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Which one has the best method?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Does an omelette make you fat? Here’s what nutrition experts say

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Liana Salazar vs Santa Fe Corinthians, Copa Libertadores – International Football – Sport

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | The ultimate trick to find out if someone has added you to their contact list | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

44 mins ago Leo Adkins

Money rain! An armored truck flipping cash in the middle of the highway (video)

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Joe Biden, America’s oldest president, celebrates 79 years | USA | nndc | Globalism

48 mins ago Leland Griffith