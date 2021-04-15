A boat capsizes, leaving at least one dead and 12 missing in Louisiana waters

The US Coast Guard came to help the people who were on a plane Boat That flipped in the water Louisiana. Photo: @USCGHeartland.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) reported at least one person killed and 12 missing on Wednesday, after A. Boat Commercial capsized in southern waters Louisiana, And unleash emergency intervention Who managed to save six of the crewAccording to the Rescue Corps.

Since the state of emergency USCG and various private ships They are looking for more survivors Seacor strength, a Boat A cargo ship about 40 meters long and capsized during a storm near Port Fortune, about 100 miles south of New Orleans. there was 19 people travel in this transport Nautical.

Will Watson, Captain of USCG, said about Boat Crashed in Louisiana:

“Unfortunately, We recovered a body in Surface of the water. We continue to search for the rest of the crew. We are deploying, in the region, the resources available to assist in the rescue mission. “

“My heart and my heart Our collective team Will Watson said. Winds with some hail and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the southeast LouisianaAccording to the National Weather Service. a The flood warning is in effect Until Thursday morning.

The Globalism The hills They are also called Jack BarkazzaIt has extendable legs 76 meters; Often used by energy companies in the Louisiana For various offshore construction projects, or for servicing oil platforms. The Boat it’s a Properties Secure Marine, Business Transportation from Texas.

A USCG spokesperson stated in a letter to the media: