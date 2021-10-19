A Crusader sword that sailed to the Holy Land about 900 years ago was pulled from the bottom of the Israeli sea (photos, video)

A sword believed to be the property of a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land About 900 years ago, It was recovered from the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, near the Israeli city of Haifa, communication This Monday the country’s antiquities authority.

The discovery was made last Saturday by diver Shlomi Katzen while exploring the area. away from A sword with a length of one meter and a handle of 30 cm, located in a small bay, old stone and metal anchors and ceramic shards hit by waves and ocean currents.

Nir Diestelfeld, inspector of the authority’s theft prevention unit, confirmed that “the iron sword has been preserved in excellent condition and is now. Beautiful and rare findIt clearly belonged to a crusader knight. It’s exciting to find something so personal, that 900 years takes you back to a different era, with knights, shields, and swords.”

For his part, Kobe Charvet, director of the agency’s marine archeology unit, stated that these findings show that the cave “served as a small temporary natural anchorage for ships seeking refuge.” “Recognizing the various discoveries indicates that the marina It was used as early as the Late Bronze Age, 4,000 years ago,” he explains, adding that the last discovery of the sword indicates that “the natural bay was also used at the time of the Crusades,” between 1096 and 1291.

If you like it, share it with your friends!