A guide to preventing and controlling impostor syndrome

To date, it is estimated that 9 out of 10 medical students suffer from impostor syndrome.

Although in some cases it disappears after a short time, in others it extends into the professional stage.

Its appearance affects the individual condition of individuals because it does not allow them to recognize their success.

In the field of health, there are problems that show a high incidence of infection. The most famous is Stress and emotional exhaustion For all activities that need to be done. Although there is another that affects many guild members and is rarely mentioned. Around Impostor Syndrome, But Do You Really Know What It Is?

First of all, an alarming fact must be given. According to a study published last year in the journal, family Medicine it is expected that Nine out of 10 medical students have it. But while some get over it after a short time, in others it extends to their professional stage.

Which consists?

About its definition, it is understood as Impostor syndrome To the set of symptoms and behaviors that characterize some people to believe that their success is due to factors other than themselves rather than to their own merits. Thus, ideas arise from the belief that others will discover them.

A person constantly lives with the feeling that he is not up to the task, that his achievements are not really valuable, that he does not have the abilities or that he is not good enough. However, something special and even paradoxical about this condition is that, in fact, the outside world is telling you or showing you the opposite, that is, they recognize your value.

This way you end up feeling so overwhelmed because it causes symptoms like anxiety, guilt, and high self-demand. Therefore, stress begins to build on both the mental and physical levels.

Impostor syndrome as such is not a disorder; However, it has been observed that it is a fairly common feeling in society, especially in women. People with this problem come from families with different characteristics, for example, having important and authority figures such as parents, where the level of demand was so high that it seemed that expectations could never be met.

There are other cases where parents are very successful at work and sow in their children’s subconscious the seed that self-importance lies in money, work, and reputation. When that happens, there is little or no recognition of individual and individual achievement.

It is very important that if you recognize some of these characteristics in your family system and the symptoms mentioned earlier, you will realize that this feeling is a game of mind and ego.

How do we fight impostor syndrome?