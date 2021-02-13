A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits eastern Japan

Tokyo. – a 7.1 earthquake On an open scale, Ritcher shook a coast Fukushima, at Eastern JapanIt was felt strongly in Tokyo, without the Japanese authorities activating the tsunami warning at the moment.

The quake struck at 11:08 p.m. local time on Saturday (14:08 GMT) and had its epicenter around 60 km off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In both Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi on the northeast coast of Japan, it was The earthquake reached a level of six high on the Japanese scale, With a maximum of seven districts and more focused on affected areas than on earthquake intensity.

Other provinces on the eastern coast and central Japan were also hit hard by the earthquake, including the capital, where it reached Level 4 on the Japanese scale.

And the Japan Meteorological Agency indicated the earthquake It can cause a slight rise in sea level, although Tsunami Warning.

The Japanese executive has formed an emergency team to gather available information and assess the situation, according to the NHK government chain.

Likewise, the energy companies that operate nuclear power plants located in the affected areas are conducting checks to see if they have caused damage to those facilities, media reported.

It is not known at this time if there were other physical damages or whether the strong earthquake left casualties or injuries.

