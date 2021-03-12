A man has been sentenced to life in prison for dumping his autistic children into insurance

Of residents California Last Thursday, he was sentenced to 212 years in prison for his Monday murder Children with autism, Who drowned after deliberately throwing the family’s car into the sea, in the port of Los Angeles, to collect insurance money.

The Los Angeles Attorney’s Office said Ali al-Muzayen, 45, waited until April 9, 2015, the expiration date of the last of several insurance policies his family had contracted with, to commit the crime.

In the back of her car were her two sons, ages 8 and 13, both severely autistic, and were wearing seat belts when they fell into the water and drowned.

Ali Al-Muzain’s ex-wife, Rehab Diab, who was in the front seat of the car, could not swim, and would have drowned if the fisherman had not thrown her a buoy.

Ali al-Muzayyeen easily got out of the car through the window he left open and swam to the sidewalk.

As a result of what happened, he collected more than $ 260,000 in compensation from the contracted insurance in the event of the death of his children and invested the amount in buying a property in Egypt and his country of origin, as well as in a boat.

Judge John F. Walter Ali Almzayn receives the maximum penalty stipulated by law, highlighting in his ruling on “satanic plans” and “the brutal and cruel nature of his crimes.”

“He is the biggest fraudster and liar … his only regret has been arrested,” said the judge who ordered the “greedy killer” to return the money to the insurance companies.

The prosecutor’s office believes that the man had long planned to kill his children and wife and that he had physically and emotionally abused the three.

