A phone call from the president of Uganda has gone viral

30 mins ago Cynthia Porter

(CNN) – When Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni stopped to make a call in the village of Kyeirumba, he never imagined that the moment could spread so quickly.

His official Facebook page posted a series of photos of him sitting in a folding chair on the road while making an important call.

“On the way from Isingiro, where I presided over the celebration of World Population Day yesterday, I stopped in the village of Kyeirumba for an urgent phone call,” read the accompanying text of the photos.

As of this writing, the Facebook post has received over 2,300 reactions, 500 comments, and has been shared more than 1,000 times.

Some have gone a step further and created their own photos of the road call and posted it on Twitter with the hashtag # M7challenge.

Users used any type of chair in the places where it occurred to them.

A cabin crew member joined the wave of memes before the flight.

Some felt that sitting on the road wasn’t presidential enough, and they went to a higher level.

Museveni became a meme

In addition to all these recreations, others decided to move Museveni to unknown environments.

Some have reimagined him sitting down for a photo.

Or replace the folding chair with an iron throne.

Some have taken him to the Eurocup football stadium with the players of the hero team, Portugal.

Others brought recent Wimbledon winner Serena Williams into the picture

Some brands seized the golden opportunity.

But amid all the fun, some Twitter users are reminding people of the current difficult political situation.

Around the same time Museveni was posting the photos, opposition party leader Kizza Besigye was released on bail, according to reports.

Robert Mugabe received similar treatment on Twitter in February 2015, after he began circulating a video of the 90-year-old Zimbabwean president falling down some stairs.

More Stories

New Amsterdam struggles to direct this beloved character in season three

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: These are the movies of Wes Anderson, Director of the Grand Budapest Hotel that you can watch in the app

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Kanye West Presents Tennis to the President of Uganda”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Andalusia confirms the discovery of a new variant of the Coronavirus | Society

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Awaken the Fury, the new Jason Statham introduces a new trailer

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Imprisoned for the hunter who killed the gorilla my popular companion in Uganda

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The International Monetary Fund, the United States, and the International Economy

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

A phone call from the president of Uganda has gone viral

30 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Chovis Lopez’s goal that opened the San Jose Earthquakes victory over DC United

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Pope Francis begins his “prayer marathon” against the epidemic

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Can “slow earthquakes” help predict large earthquakes?

4 hours ago Mia Thompson