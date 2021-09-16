A Pokémon Unite gift for over 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

There seems to be more news regarding pokemon unite. After it was released on Nintendo Switch as a free download and ad From the mobile version of September 22nd, we were able to find out new details of the address.

On this occasion, it was shared that the game transcends 9 million downloads Only on Nintendo Switch. To reward you, we will be available as a gift 2000 Aeos tickets from September 29.

We leave you with the published message:

What a goal! Nintendo Switch version of #Pokemonnight You just crossed 9 million downloads! To show our enthusiasm and gratitude, each coach will receive 2,000 Aeos tickets starting 9/29. Thank you for playing Pokémon UNITE, and we look forward to the mobile launch on 9/22! pic.twitter.com/m9xyYXhL0k – Pokemon Unite (PokemonUnite) September 16, 2021

Remember, Pokémon Unite is a team combat strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free-to-download game with cross-platform calling functionality for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to team up with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while trying to score more points than the opponent. team on time.

