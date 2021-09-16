A Pokémon Unite gift for over 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

There seems to be more news regarding pokemon unite. After it was released on Nintendo Switch as a free download and ad From the mobile version of September 22nd, we were able to find out new details of the address.

On this occasion, it was shared that the game transcends 9 million downloads Only on Nintendo Switch. To reward you, we will be available as a gift 2000 Aeos tickets from September 29.

We leave you with the published message:

Remember, Pokémon Unite is a team combat strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free-to-download game with cross-platform calling functionality for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to team up with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while trying to score more points than the opponent. team on time.

what do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides about the game, at this link.

