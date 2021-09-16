WhatsApp: Meaning of burrito and taco emojis and when they are used | SPORTS-PLAY

Did you know? We explain it to you. The WhatsApp It is still the favorite instant messaging app for millions of users to start everyday conversations, whether for fun with family or friends or for work reasons. It is updated from time to time and brings news like self-destructing messages within 24 hours or the ability to sync and post your statuses to Facebook in a simple way, with the push of a button. In addition, new emojis arrive from time to time to expand the list.

The app that belongs to Facebook contains more than 500 emojis and each has a completely different meaning, although many of them look similar at first glance. This is the case of two of those that are very popular in Mexico This is a lot during the celebrations of September 15 and 16.

in celebrations Mexico’s independenceThe Grito de Dolores features typical food, fireworks and traditional music.

What do you mean and when to use burritos and tacos

If you noticed, under the “Food and Drink” category of emojis for The WhatsApp There are many Mexican traditions, but two of them stand out when it comes to food. About Burrito and the tacoFoods that many people confuse and think are the same. Now we will tell you exactly what each one means. For this we will resort to one of the pages that explains each of the application emojis created by Unicode: emojipedia .

The first thing we’ll break down will be the emoji for the Mexican or Tex-Mex taco which is a hard or mushy corn tortilla, filled with ingredients like beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and onions. The Apple design resembles a roast beef taco with cilantro and white onion. The taco emoji was approved as part of Unicode 8.0 in 2015 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

For their part, Mexican or Tex-Mex burritos are served with a delicately rolled tortilla filled with ingredients like beef, rice, beans, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream. They explain from Emojipedia that this emoji should not be confused with “Stuffed Flatbread.” Burrito was approved as part of Unicode 8.0 in 2015 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

Tacos are shown on WhatsApp with the tortilla folded, while the burrito is rolled up. Both emojis are essential to Mexican food. (Photo: Emojipedia)

Although both emojis are packed with meat and vegetables like lettuce and tomatoes, as well as extra cheese, the difference between the two lies in the way they are presented. The burritos are rolled up, while the tacos appear folded into a U-shape. Both can be used when a WhatsApp chat is about Mexican food or the traditional party at home for Mexican independence, on September 15-16, 2021.

