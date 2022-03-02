A Russian convoy on its way to Kyiv has stopped due to unexpected events: the United States

The military progress Russian envelope Kyiv it has been paused as an effect Ukrainian resistance and lack fuel and foodA senior US defense official said Tuesday.

“In general, we feel that the Russian military move … towards Kyiv is at a standstill at the moment,” the official told reporters.

We think part of this has to do with their maintenance and logistics.”

The official also suggested that this relative downtime is due to the fact that Russians “they reassembleAnd rethink and try to adapt to Challenges They faced it.”

Six days after Moscow invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour, the official said a huge Russian convoy north of Kyiv was barely moving, but the United States still believed it intended to encircle and fence the area. the capital of UkraineUsing siege tactics if necessary.

In addition, he said that the Ukrainian army continues to defy the invading force and that the Russians have not controlled the country’s skies.

They also failed to achieve their first major objective, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, in the northeast, where the fiercest fighting took place.

But in the south, the Russians spread their forces along the coast from Crimea to the Russian border in the east and besieged the port city of Mariupol.

The Pentagon believes that the progress of the combat force of more than 150,000 troops that Russia arranged to invade Ukraine (about 80% of which have entered the country so far) has been much slower than planned and is now facing a shortage of supplies.

In many cases, what we see are plumes that literally run out of fuel.”

The official also claimed, although he did not provide any evidence, that there were signs that morale was starting to falter from the Russian side, which employs a large number of conscripted soldiers.

It is clear that not everyone has been fully trained and prepared, and even warned that they will be sent on a combat operation.”

We’ve independently obtained our own indications that morale is declining in some of these units.”

Son