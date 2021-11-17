A sedentary lifestyle affects not only physical health, but also mental health, leaving long-term consequences

it is known that sedentary lifestyle Great reasons negative effects On the health of the organism The effect is not only on a physical level but also on a mental level As a recent study suggests, while leaving far-reaching consequences.

Sedentary lifestyle and poor mental health

With the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic last year stable behaviors, physical activity decreased and at the same time there was deteriorating mental health. a A recently published study They analyzed the links between these changes over an 8-week period.

Weekly data from more than 2,300 American adults was collected through online surveys and noted a significant interaction between time spent sitting and depressive symptoms, The incidence of the latter is higher in people with more stable time Present.

The screen time It was negatively correlated with positive mental health and, conversely, positively correlated with Symptoms of depression and anxiety. Sitting time was negatively associated with a positive mental health.

All this allows us to conclude that a sedentary lifestyle can affect much more than physical health, being A risk factor for deteriorating mental health. Also, it is important not to forget that the changes Rapid levels of physical activity or a sedentary lifestyle can affect about mental health The emotional will leave long-term consequences.

The search reveals that Adequate levels of physical activity are essential to our mental health And that when these behaviors are modified for any reason, symptoms of depression or worry.

in Vitonica | Top 5 ways to exercise to take care of your brain

picture | iStock