A shield was unveiled in honor of the first woman to graduate from the Faculty of Medicine – El Heraldo de Juárez

The municipality of Juarez has unveiled a plaque in the Rotunda of Illustrious Women, in honor of Dr. Maria Adriana Sociedo García, who was the only woman in the first generation to graduate from medical school.

The ceremony took place at the Rotunda on Juan Gabriel and Sanders Streets, where there are paintings of other women who have distinguished themselves for their work for the Juarez community.

Mayor of the Municipal System for Inclusive Development of the Family (DIF), Ruby Enriquez, congratulated the 2022 Brilliant Woman Award winner on her intense journey in health, and for being a director and volunteer in community support. Shelters for girls and boys in this area.

Coordinator of Municipal Government Advisers, Daniela Gonzalez Lara, reports that at the 12th Ordinary Session, the City Council approved the placement of a plaque in the Rotunda in the name of Dr. Saucedo García, for her legacy as a health pioneer in Ciudad Juárez, who has been designated a Famous Woman 2022.

During her speech, Al-Mukarramah expressed her happiness to receive the honor, noting that the service she provided to the people of Juarez are values ​​that she carries from her home, as her parents instilled in her souls. Help others too.

“The city gave me the opportunity to see the birth of my university, for there was a little brick under the rule of some illustrious women who saw fit to introduce a higher education with the women’s university. I was at the university as a student and promised as a teacher, and I was allowed to do what they instructed me at the time,” she said. Present”.

“One person once told me that Juarez is an ugly and short city because there are no buildings, and I said ugly depending on how you want to see it, but not in short, why would we want big buildings if the greatness of Juarez is in the beautiful people that are here?”

Adviser and Coordinator of the Commission on Women and Gender Equality in Cabildo, Martha Patricia Mendoza Rodríguez, noted that councilors took such pride in positive governance that Dr.

On the part of the Council of Brilliant Women, they noted that in coordination with Let’s Go United for Juárez they contributed to making this possible, because they looked for a space to honor these valuable women in society, and on this occasion they distinguished a woman who had a vision and a dream that he was able to realize thanks to his effort and dedication.

Members of both societies awarded the Supervisor in recognition of his selection of Brilliant Woman 2022.

Officials were also present at the ceremony, as well as local council members and an alderman from Juarez City Council, as well as the honoree’s family and friends.

Dr. María Adriana Sociedo García was the only woman in the first generation of medical school, who established the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), and was also a tireless promoter of creating spaces, attracting teachers, and acquiring resources to establish the medical profession, and thus the university.

She also founded the School of Nursing at Ciudad Juárez General Hospital, was Professor of the Surgeon Course at UACJ and Deputy Director of Ciudad Juárez General Hospital. Within the university, he held positions in the General Secretariat, the Directorate of Educational Guidance and Social Service, and the General Directorate of Sports.