A young man dies during his fifteenth party | News from Mexico

12 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Argentina. – sad story Giulietta Anahi Ilondine Traveling the world, it all became a tragedy during the Quincinera period, as he died just minutes after the celebration began for what should have been one of the happiest moments of his life.

The young woman arrived at the reception and received flower arrangements from some of the attendees, and in just one moment everything turned into tragedy when Juliet suddenly collapsed.

It may interest you: Parents are still searching for answers about their daughter who disappeared 40 years ago

Those present surrounded Juliet as she received resuscitation maneuvers (RCP) is waiting for the ambulance to arrive, according to local media reports.

Efforts to keep her alive were unsuccessful, and Julieta died of cardiogenic apnea upon arrival at the hospital, El Clarín reported.

regional roots

El Clarín newspaper reported that young peopleIn an era fond of folk music, the Ministry of Culture of the Arab Republic of Egypt The Municipality of Escobar recalled its participation in the Raíces Provincianas, as an ambassador for the House of Culture of Maschiwitz.

From the Secretariat of Culture, we want to send our condolences at this sad moment, to the family of Julieta Anahi Ilondin, a very young artist from Maschwitz who was a participant in Raíces Provincianas, Ambassador of Casa de la Cultura de Maschwitz, participated in and wrote the Minister of Culture of the Municipality of Escobar on his Facebook account Escobar Vibra and the 2021 Buenos Aires Games, among other cultural activities.

This note contains information on:
clarine

In this note

More Stories

They found a primitive human bed at least 40,000 years ago in a cave in South Africa

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

If you have this surname, you can apply for Spanish citizenship

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Jill Biden presents her first Christmas decorations at the White House

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Two men arrested with 600 million pesos in cash for money laundering

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Ómicron: South Africa is alarmed by the “unjustified” international reaction to the new variant of the virus discovered in the country

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The CIJB evaluates assistance in the ball game

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Officially Confirmed: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Won’t Arrive on Nintendo Switch until 2022 – Nintenderos

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

A young man dies during his fifteenth party | News from Mexico

12 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Imprisonment for reasonable suspicion; Netflix stripped to Tabasco

20 mins ago Cynthia Porter

They seek to focus scientific efforts to solve complex problems of society – Commentary

8 hours ago Mia Thompson