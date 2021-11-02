Aaron Beck, pioneer of cognitive behavioral therapy, dies at 100

Aaron Beck’s work has revolutionized mental health treatment.

American psychiatrist Aaron Beck, considered the father of cognitive behavioral therapy, died Monday at the age of 100.

Beck passed away peacefully at his home, according to Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Founded by the doctor with his daughter, Dr. Judith Beck.

Cognitive behavioral therapy, originally developed to treat depression, aims to change the way people think to change their behavior and improve how they feel.

Beck’s work is hugely influential. He published hundreds of articles and 25 books in his career.

