Crazy: Police alerted about what they found inside Halloween candy | News from Mexico

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Ohio. A boy found something the police described ascrazyinside your sweets Halloween.

According to the authorities, the little boy found a sewing needle stuck inside a chocolate Kitkat.

Seriously modified sweets are found in Fostoria, a city about 40 miles south of Toledo, on Saturday, the Fostoria Police Division reported Sunday.

This discovery alerted the police.

“Although we only realize that there are two types of sweets, we take that very seriously and are horrified that someone is crazy enough to harm the children of our community,” Leader Keith Loreno said in a written statement.

It may interest you: Halloween in Mexico: ‘Bloody’ cars as camouflage, a trend that leaves 92 incarcerated in Sinaloa

They ask to bring sweets to the hospital

While the boy who reported the tampered chocolate told police he received it while placing an order in the North Union, Summit and Rock street area, authorities said the exact street it was distributed on is unclear.

We’ve all heard about this kind of thing happening, but having someone do it in our community is really annoying! “

Both the police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital They advised parents to bring any candy their children got to the hospital for X-rays to look for possible metallic objects.

In this note

More Stories

France says Australia lied to it about submarine agreement | world | DW

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

United Nations: The years between 2015 and 2021 may be the warmest in history

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The G20 agrees to a commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius | Politics | DW

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Why isn’t Lopez Obrador the second best rated president

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Halloween 2021 in Mexico: Find out the origin of this day around the world and what is celebrated | CDMX | MX | Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The lost tax proposal: How much would the 20 richest Americans pay if the initiative took effect in 2020?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science, environment and education focus on Chile’s presidential debate

55 mins ago Mia Thompson

1-Facebook update says it wiped out the ‘trolls’ farm run by the Nicaraguan government

56 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Is it true that dark mode saves your cell phone power?

58 mins ago Leo Adkins

Crazy: Police alerted about what they found inside Halloween candy | News from Mexico

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

La Roja will bid farewell to the year facing Mexico in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith