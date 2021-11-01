France says Australia lied to it about submarine agreement | world | DW

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday (10/31/2021) that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had lied to him about secret negotiations between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom in the face of an alliance that ensured Franco’s collapse. – Australian agreement for the sale of submarines.

“Do you think Scott Morrison lied to you?” asked an Australian journalist in the corridors of the G-20 summit in Rome. “I don’t think about it, I know,” Macron responded, according to a video posted on social media.

The announcement of the strategic alliance between these three countries, to rival China in the Indo-Pacific region, caused Canberra to cancel a multi-million dollar contract to buy French submarines.

In his first conversation on Thursday since the crisis erupted in mid-September, Macron told Morrison that this represented a breakdown in the “relationship of trust” between the two countries.

Also on Sunday, when asked about Macron’s accusation, the Australian prime minister replied: “I don’t agree with that (…). It’s not true.”

“We had a joint dinner,” Morrison added. “As I have said on numerous occasions, I have made it very clear to him that the option of a conventional submarine does not satisfy Australian interests.”

The submarine crisis went further and affected the relationship between France and the United States. Paris even recalled its ambassador in Washington, who returned to his post days later, for consultation.

During a meeting in Rome on Friday, US President Joe Biden did not apologize to Macron, but said he believed “France was told long ago that the contract would not take place.”

gs (afp, efe, reuters)

More Stories

United Nations: The years between 2015 and 2021 may be the warmest in history

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The G20 agrees to a commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius | Politics | DW

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Why isn’t Lopez Obrador the second best rated president

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Halloween 2021 in Mexico: Find out the origin of this day around the world and what is celebrated | CDMX | MX | Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The lost tax proposal: How much would the 20 richest Americans pay if the initiative took effect in 2020?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The man dies extra, after he asks to cut his lawn

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The science and technology budget is insufficient to meet the challenges and needs posed by the sector in Mexico: Brasil Acosta

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

FIFA bans the Mexican soccer federation with two matches without an audience due to anti-gay chants

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

These are the six games leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid-November

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

France says Australia lied to it about submarine agreement | world | DW

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov faces legal problems in the United States due to fraud – Mundo Ciclístico

1 hour ago Leland Griffith